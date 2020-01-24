TUPPER: Illini basketball team has evolved with more grit, guts

“I don’t think there’s been any one person,” he said. “I think the challenges come in practice in terms of staying connected. I think our staff has one an unbelievable job of doing that.

“We’ve tried to prepare these guys and have talked ad nauseam about trying to win if you don’t make baskets and toughness and that’s been the theme. I think everybody is kind of buying into that. One of the things, at the end of the day, is just role identification, and guys understanding their roles and starting to play to those.”

Think about how willingly Giorgi Bezhanishvili has adapted to his new role. A more prominent scorer last year, he’s content to play second fiddle to Kofi Cockburn and if he’s going to hit one or two 3s a game (he’s 3-for-5 in his last two games), well, that makes the Illini even tougher to defend.

Frazier, a junior, remembers how different it was just two years ago.

“It feels great. Not having to do everything like I would have two years ago and knowing I can trust all my other teammates to make open 3s, make open shots and not being exhausted out there.

“I trust every single person on this roster with the right decision to make the shot or pass. We have a great team.”