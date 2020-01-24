TUPPER: Illini basketball team has evolved with more grit, guts

We’re pushing into late January and for too many years this is when we’ve felt Illinois’ NCAA Tournament hopes sliding away. It’s when we see 10 or 12 teams ahead of the Illini in the Big Ten basketball standings and it’s when we wonder if they’ll even get a sniff from the NIT.
NIT. Yeah, those three horrible letters.
Late January is when we lose interest and when we pine for the days when we’d have a belly full of butterflies on Selection Sunday.
There was a fear back on Dec. 2 we might revisit that despair when Illinois played a dreadful first half and lost a home game it should have won against Miami. And it sure felt like it on Dec. 21 when Illinois turned in a totally lackluster performance in a Braggin’ Rights loss to Missouri.
But unlike many past Illini teams that sputtered early and kept on sputtering, this Illini team has changed, improved and evolved into a group that now rides a five-game winning streak, is ranked No. 21 in the country and has posted impressive road wins at Wisconsin and Purdue.
Winning by 17 points at Purdue on Tuesday prompted ESPN analyst Dan Dakich to declare, “This is the best performance I’ve seen this year out of a Big Ten team.”
For anyone who has been watching for more than a couple years, here’s the truth about this 2019-20 Illini basketball team:
These past five games have given us the most delightful stretch of Illini basketball watching since 2005 when Dee, Deron and Augie were sending us to bed dreaming of grandeur.
What in the world has happened?
Among other things, Illinois has continued to be a work in progress and no single change seems to have been more impactful than coach Brad Underwood’s decision to move Trent Frazier to point guard around Christmastime. Frazier handles the ball and has committed two turnovers in seven games.
Sliding Ayo Dosumu to an off-guard has taken some of the pressure off him and he has emerged as a dynamic all-around force who will make game-winning shots one game and pin-point assists the next.
Kofi Cockburn, who was sensational with 22 points and 15 rebounds at Purdue, is a beneficiary of Ayo’s free-and-easy play.
Somehow — some way — the chemistry within this team has become a powerful force. It now helps pull this team through rough stretches and that wasn’t always the case in the past.
Ayo said as much after the Purdue game.
“Our chemistry is getting to a level where it’s going to be hard for teams to stop us,” he said
“I feel like we just have that swag where we’re just playing confident and everyone is taking the shots they can take and making the shots they can take. The leadership is right, the locker room is right and we’re getting better and better each game.”
You don’t have to be in the locker room to know what Ayo says is true.
That chemistry was put to the test Tuesday when Alan Griffin momentarily lost his mind and stepped on Purdue’s Sasha Stefanovic. Inexcusable. Embarrassing. He deserved to be ejected and should face further punishment.
January 22, 2020
That could have been a game-changing moment, because Griffin gave Purdue the inspiration to steal Illinois’ momentum. But rather quickly the Illini pulled together and got back to doing what they do best — defend, rebound, share the ball and score from every position on the floor.
Give Underwood credit for changing the way Illinois defends (fewer fouls has been a key), tweaking the offense and for latching onto toughness as the primary identity this team must embrace.
“I don’t think there’s been any one person,” he said. “I think the challenges come in practice in terms of staying connected. I think our staff has one an unbelievable job of doing that.
“We’ve tried to prepare these guys and have talked ad nauseam about trying to win if you don’t make baskets and toughness and that’s been the theme. I think everybody is kind of buying into that. One of the things, at the end of the day, is just role identification, and guys understanding their roles and starting to play to those.”
Think about how willingly Giorgi Bezhanishvili has adapted to his new role. A more prominent scorer last year, he’s content to play second fiddle to Kofi Cockburn and if he’s going to hit one or two 3s a game (he’s 3-for-5 in his last two games), well, that makes the Illini even tougher to defend.
Frazier, a junior, remembers how different it was just two years ago.
“It feels great. Not having to do everything like I would have two years ago and knowing I can trust all my other teammates to make open 3s, make open shots and not being exhausted out there.
“I trust every single person on this roster with the right decision to make the shot or pass. We have a great team.”
How great? That remains to be seen.
But it’s time to consider that this Illini team is better than we thought. There’s more grit, more guts and more reason to pay attention. They’re fun to watch.
You might want to sit back and enjoy the show.
Mark Tupper is the retired Executive Sports Editor of the Herald & Review. He can be reached at marktupper@barbeckbb.com