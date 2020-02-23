TUPPER: In just 57 games, Ayo writing his own legacy

When Illinois needed someone to make game-winning plays down the stretch, Ayo repeatedly answered the call. As has become his calling card, his performance included a dramatic basket in the final seconds that drove a stake through Penn State’s heart.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

One of the measures of greatness is a player whose exploits are remembered and talked about for years and decades. Don’t we still love rehashing Illinois’ incredible comeback from 15 points down with four minutes to go in the Midwest Regional Final against Arizona, the one that stamped Illinois’ ticket to the Final Four?

Deron Williams stood out that day, but Dee Brown and Luther Head also made plays that will still be described generations from now.

I believe Ayo’s career is destined to be celebrated, too. And it starts with his decision to commit to the Illini when it would have been easier to go to a school that was already on a winning trajectory. Now, 57 games into his career, he has become must-see viewing for any Illini fan because — like so many truly great players — you just don’t know what magic he might unveil next.