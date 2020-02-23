TUPPER: In just 57 games, Ayo writing his own legacy

CHAMPAIGN — The list of Illini basketball guards whose greatness has stood the test of time is a long one.
Even if the list is limited to those who played in the last 50 years, there are National Players of the Year, NBA first-rounders, players who will forever be remembered as all-time greats.
The 2005 Final Four team had three of them — Deron Williams, Dee Brown and Luther Head.
Kiwane Garris is the No. 2 scorer in school history. Cory Bradford, Demetri McCamey and Brandon Paul still sit among the top 10 scorers ever to wear the orange and blue. In three seasons Frank Williams produced highlights that still cause the jaw to drop. And who can forget the grace and high-flying beauty of Kendall Gill.
Make room for Derek Harper and Quincy’s Bruce Douglas, too.
Garris trails only Deon Thomas on the all-time scoring list with a career that spanned 116 games. Dee Brown worked his magic over 137 games. McCamey played 139, Brandon Paul 138 and Gill 117.
And now comes Ayo Dosunmu, a sophomore Illini shooting star who is still formulating his own legacy. Although just 57 games into his career, his body of work is now large enough, and the expanse of his resume is now impressive enough, to be watched in this legacy building business.
What does that mean?
It means that Ayo has earned the right to be a name in any conversation about the best guards in school history. He can fairly be uttered in the same breath with Deron, Dee, Frank and the rest.
The sheer volume of his game-changing plays late in Illini victories is pushing him into a special category. Not just baskets at the buzzer, but deft passes and winning decisions that have lifted Illinois back into national relevance.
This week he wrote another chapter and perhaps his most dramatic to date. Exactly seven days after suffering what could have been a devastating injury against Michigan State, not only did Ayo play, he started a road game at No. 9 Penn State and was easily the best player on the floor.
When Illinois needed someone to make game-winning plays down the stretch, Ayo repeatedly answered the call. As has become his calling card, his performance included a dramatic basket in the final seconds that drove a stake through Penn State’s heart.
One of the measures of greatness is a player whose exploits are remembered and talked about for years and decades. Don’t we still love rehashing Illinois’ incredible comeback from 15 points down with four minutes to go in the Midwest Regional Final against Arizona, the one that stamped Illinois’ ticket to the Final Four?
Deron Williams stood out that day, but Dee Brown and Luther Head also made plays that will still be described generations from now.
I believe Ayo’s career is destined to be celebrated, too. And it starts with his decision to commit to the Illini when it would have been easier to go to a school that was already on a winning trajectory. Now, 57 games into his career, he has become must-see viewing for any Illini fan because — like so many truly great players — you just don’t know what magic he might unveil next.
We may not fully appreciate it yet, but Ayo Dosunmu arrived as a kind of savior for a wounded Illini program in need of a special leader. He has done it with hard work, confidence and class.
It’s fun to imagine what his legacy might include if stretched over the same 137 games Dee Brown played. I doubt we’ll ever see that.
In fact, I’m encouraging everyone to pay close attention now, in case his career has only several games to go.
Five regular-season games remain this season. Then the Big Ten Tournament and, we assume, the school’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013.
What happens beyond that will be up to Ayo and his close-knit family. He could explore the NBA Draft or he could return for a third season. He will have earned the right to make that call.
But even if his Illini career ends after this season, this has been a special player who arrived at the perfect time and who years from now will be recalled fondly by saying, “Remember the time Ayo saved the day?”
I know what I’d answer to that.
“Which time?”
Mark Tupper's Top 10 greatest Illini basketball players of all time
10. Kiwane Garris, 1994-97
9. Don Freeman, 1964-66
8. Deon Thomas, 1991-94
7. Brian Cook, 2000-03
6. Kenny Battle, 1988-89
5. Kendall Gill 1986-90
4. Deron Williams, 2003-05
3. Nick Anderson. 1988-89
2. Nick Weatherspoon, 1971-73
1. Dee Brown, 2003-06
Honorable mention - Dave Downey, 1961-63
Honorable mention - Bruce Douglas, 1983-86
Honorable mention - Ken Norman, 1985-87
Honorable mention - Frank Williams, 2000-02
Honorable mention - Derek Harper, 1981-83
Honorable mention - Andy Phillip, 1942-43, 1947
Honorable mention - Dave Scholz, 1966-69
Honorable mention - Eddie Johnson, 1978-81
Honorable mention - Johnny "Red" Kerr, 1952-54
Mark Tupper is the retired Executive Sports Editor of the Herald & Review and can be reached at marktupper@herald-review.com