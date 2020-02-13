Tupper: Time for Illinois basketball to explore some lineup changes

The bigger point is that Underwood has an opportunity to tweak the lineup now and see where it takes this team. And while it was just one 3-pointer made against the Spartans, it could be a confidence booster for Tevian Jones, who is going to have to get more minutes if the rotation is cut due to Ayo’s injury.

Everyone knew this was going to be a tough stretch. What we didn’t know is that Illinois would lose consecutive home games and that Ayo Dosunmu would suffer a scary-looking injury.

One other thought: Credit Adam Fletcher, Illinois’ strength and conditioning coach, for the hard work he does pushing players to become stronger, faster and better. Along the way, he’s preparing knees and other body parts to withstand the stress and strain that not long ago sent too many Illini athletes to the sideline.

Fletch’s program can help athletes recover from injury, but the better plan is to help with injury prevention. And one has to believe Ayo’s slip and awkward tumble to the court on Tuesday brought him perilously close to an injury that could have been severe. That it was not is a tribute to the work Adam Fletcher puts in.

Mark Tupper is the retired Executive Sports Editor of the Herald & Review. He can be reached at marktupper@barbeckbb.com

