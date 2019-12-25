TUPPER: What a long road to Illini being in the Redbox Bowl. A detailed look at how we got here.

“That’s not a football team we’re preparing for,” he warned. “That’s a track team.”

Indeed, Baylor had what appeared to be a collection of Olympic sprinters outfitted in shoulder pads and helmets. They were led by their speedy quarterback, Robert Griffin III, who looked impossible to catch.

But by the time the bowl game came around on Dec. 29, Koenning had a winning plan. It was the Illini who ran circles around Baylor, winning the game 38-14.

One year later RG III would win the Heisman Trophy. But on that night in Houston, Illini running back Mikel LeShoure was the star, rushing for 184 yards and three touchdowns.

The entire Illini defense, it turned out, was a rolling ball of butcher knives.

The following season – 2011 – was one of the oddest in Illini history. The Illini opened the year with six straight victories and climbed to No. 16 in the Associated Press Top 25. But six losses followed and by the time the 6-6 regular-season ended, although bowl-eligible, AD Mike Thomas wanted to make a change.

Thomas fired Zook, named Koenning as the interim head coach and asked him to lead the team against UCLA in the Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl in San Francisco.