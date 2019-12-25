TUPPER: What a long road to Illini being in the Redbox Bowl. A detailed look at how we got here.

When we get to college football bowl season, I can’t help but remember what might have been for the trajectory of Illini football.
Roll back the clock to December of 2010. Ron Zook was still the Illini head coach and his defensive coordinator, Vic Koenning, was making us laugh when his folksy analysis.
When we talked with him about a young defender who somehow managed to pile up the tackles, Koenning, speaking with an Oklahoma drawl, said he couldn’t entirely explain it.
“He’s just a rolling ball of butcher knives,” Koenning said.
While Koenning liked to crack wise on any subject, he was seriously good at his craft. He knew how to bring out the best in his defensive football players. And late that December, after Illinois had accepted an invitation to play Baylor in the Texas Bowl, Koenning emerged from a film session looking like he was headed to an appointment with the Galloping Ghost.
“That’s not a football team we’re preparing for,” he warned. “That’s a track team.”
Indeed, Baylor had what appeared to be a collection of Olympic sprinters outfitted in shoulder pads and helmets. They were led by their speedy quarterback, Robert Griffin III, who looked impossible to catch.
But by the time the bowl game came around on Dec. 29, Koenning had a winning plan. It was the Illini who ran circles around Baylor, winning the game 38-14.
One year later RG III would win the Heisman Trophy. But on that night in Houston, Illini running back Mikel LeShoure was the star, rushing for 184 yards and three touchdowns.
The entire Illini defense, it turned out, was a rolling ball of butcher knives.
The following season – 2011 – was one of the oddest in Illini history. The Illini opened the year with six straight victories and climbed to No. 16 in the Associated Press Top 25. But six losses followed and by the time the 6-6 regular-season ended, although bowl-eligible, AD Mike Thomas wanted to make a change.
Thomas fired Zook, named Koenning as the interim head coach and asked him to lead the team against UCLA in the Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl in San Francisco.
By now, Koenning was the rooting favorite with the fans. His 2011 defense was ranked No. 7 in the country and many fans wanted to see what Koenning could do as the next head coach. Instead, Thomas named Tim Beckman, who attended the bowl and watched the game from the sideline.
At the very least, there was hope that Beckman would retain Koenning as his defensive coordinator and Koenning’s popularity grew when the Illini held off UCLA 20-14.
Sadly, that ended Koenning’s stay with the Illini. Beckman wanted his own staff and Koenning left his home in Monticello to become the defensive coordinator at North Carolina. Beckman was fired ingloriously prior to the 2015 season and after moving around a bit, Koenning spent this past season as defensive coordinator at West Virginia.
As the Illini prepare to take on Cal in the Redbox Bowl Dec. 30 in Santa Clara, California, Koenning’s work with the Illlini defense and quarterback Nathan Scheelhaase’s back-to-back bowl victories remain fond memories of Illinois’ bowl history.
As does the memory of Illini QB Kurt Kittner at the Micronpc.com Bowl on Dec. 30, 1999. Illinois was playing a Virginia team that featured future Chicago Bears running back Thomas Jones. But as the turn of the century drew near, Kittner and the Illini set off their own fireworks.
Illinois scored nine touchdowns in a 63-21 rout and when Kittner caught a flea flicker pass from wideout Brandon Lloyd, he pranced into the end zone and promptly tried to throw the ball out of the stadium.
Kittner had a good arm, but that ball never had a chance to leave the building. Still, it was an impressive sight, even if the refs rewarded him with a 15-yard penalty.
Virginia was also the opponent on Jan. 1, 1990 at the Florida Citrus Bowl and I was sitting in the press box hoping the day would bring about a tailor-made angle for the scribe from Decatur.
Lo and behold, Virginia fumbled the opening kickoff and pouncing on the ball was Bill Henkel, the St. Teresa High School graduate and Illini linebacker. Bingo! Jeff George would throw for 321 yards and three touchdowns but Henkel had given me all the material I needed for the folks in Central Illinois.
Now comes an opportunity for new bowl memories. The players will be treated well by the local bowl committee and fans making the trip will be grateful Illinois landed in California rather than Detroit or some other less glamorous destination.
Illinois’ bowl history is a mixed bag. I’ve mentioned some highlights and conveniently left out the worst bowl game I’ve ever seen. That was a 6-3 loss to UCLA in the John Hancock Bowl in El Paso, Texas, Lou Tepper’s first game as head coach.
Hopefully, Lovie’s group will overcome the fact that this is basically a home game for Cal. Whatever happens, we’ll likely remember it more vividly than some garden variety game in early October.
Good or bad, bowl history tends to stick around.
