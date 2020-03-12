University of Illinois AD Josh Whitman: “These last 24 hours have been heartbreaking."

“Such an abrupt ending to this long journey led to one of the most difficult conversations I’ve had with a team in my 33 years of coaching. These young men are devastated to know they will not be able to walk out on that court together and compete for a championship. But I am going to focus on all that this team, led by our four seniors, has accomplished.

"I could not be prouder of a group than I am of the 16 guys in our locker room. It was an absolute joy to coach them, see the momentum and energy build in State Farm Center, and how much our fans appreciated the way they played. They worked their tails off and accomplished what they set out to do; bring Illinois Basketball back to national prominence and the NCAA Tournament.”

In a statement, the University of Illinois said it "supports the decisions by the Big Ten Conference and NCAA."

A moratorium has been placed on all recruiting, both on and off campus. In addition, Illinois programs will not conduct practices until further notice. The DIA will be communicating directly with student-athletes in the coming days about their academic and athletic obligations for the remainder of the semester.