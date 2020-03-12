University of Illinois AD Josh Whitman: “These last 24 hours have been heartbreaking."

CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois men's basketball team boarded a bus Wednesday and made the trip to Indianapolis with the intent on winning the Big Ten Tournament. The players and coaches thought they would have a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals game on Friday afternoon in Indianapolis, but dominoes started falling on Thursday.
As players from Michigan and Rutgers were warming up to begin Thursday's games at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, they were pulled off the floor and the tournament was cancelled because of the threat of coronavirus. Later in the day, the NCAA cancelled the men's and women's basketball tournaments and the all remaining winter and spring athletic competition through the end of the current academic year.
Illinois was the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten men's basketball tournament and was on the cusp of making its first NCAA Tournament since 2013 on Sunday when the brackets were released. Instead, players, coaches and team staffers boarded a bus back from Indianapolis on Thursday afternoon.
“We are grateful for the leadership provided by the Big Ten and NCAA during these uncertain times," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said in a statement. "Some very difficult decisions were made, but I echo the sentiments of others who have said that this is bigger than basketball right now. There is nothing more important than the health and well-being of our student-athletes.
“Such an abrupt ending to this long journey led to one of the most difficult conversations I’ve had with a team in my 33 years of coaching. These young men are devastated to know they will not be able to walk out on that court together and compete for a championship. But I am going to focus on all that this team, led by our four seniors, has accomplished.
"I could not be prouder of a group than I am of the 16 guys in our locker room. It was an absolute joy to coach them, see the momentum and energy build in State Farm Center, and how much our fans appreciated the way they played. They worked their tails off and accomplished what they set out to do; bring Illinois Basketball back to national prominence and the NCAA Tournament.”
In a statement, the University of Illinois said it "supports the decisions by the Big Ten Conference and NCAA."
NCAA cancels remaining winter and spring championships: https://t.co/qzKAS4McEI pic.twitter.com/G6XreZx35E— NCAA (@NCAA) March 12, 2020
A moratorium has been placed on all recruiting, both on and off campus. In addition, Illinois programs will not conduct practices until further notice. The DIA will be communicating directly with student-athletes in the coming days about their academic and athletic obligations for the remainder of the semester.
“These last 24 hours have been heartbreaking," University of Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman said in a statement. "I have such respect and appreciation for our student-athletes, coaches, and staff. I watch every day with admiration as they strengthen their bodies, their minds, and their relationships, all in the pursuit of excellence. There is so much work and sacrifice that occurs away from the eyes of the public, so much effort given so that they shine in those precious few moments each year when the lights come on, the cameras come into focus, and the stakes are high.
"Today, in what has been perhaps the most challenging day of my professional career, we took away those moments for a significant number of our student-athletes. I know they are devastated; I am as well.
“The hardest decisions require you to resolve inner conflict between what you value most and what you value at the moment. Like many of you, I enjoy nothing more than watching our young men and women compete in the orange and blue. What we value most, however, is our students. And at the end of the day, we must act in the best interests of their health and well-being — and, in this case, in the best interests of the health of our local, regional, and national communities as well.
"As much as I want our student-athletes to experience the joy of competition, feel the euphoria of victory, and learn from the despair of defeat, recent events are an important reminder that life is bigger than sports. Our focus remains on being healthy, contributing members of our many overlapping communities as we work collectively to address the challenges presented by this terrible virus."
Whitman said he'd be in contact with Illinois athletes over the next 24 hours to discuss the decision and its ramifications, to hear their questions and concerns, and to provide comfort and closure.
"For the people most intimately involved in our programs, the wounds caused by the necessity of today’s decision will not heal overnight, but we are committed to growing closer together as an Illini family, supporting each other through these difficult moments, and emerging stronger on the other side," Whitman said.
Future announcements will be made regarding special events and other non-athletic activities sponsored by DIA.
"The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic," the Big Ten Conference said in a statement.
"The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus."
