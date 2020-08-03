University of Illinois athletes have had 23 positive COVID-19 tests since start of voluntary workouts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHAMPAIGN — After previously stating the University of Illinois athletics department wouldn't release numbers regarding the results from COVID-19 tests, the athletic department released those on Monday.

As of July 30, Illinois had 164 student-athletes who had returned to campus to participate in voluntary team activities. The vast majority of these student-athletes, who began arriving in groups in early June, compete in the sports of football, soccer, volleyball, men’s basketball and women’s basketball. Since arriving on campus, all student-athletes have been tested at least weekly, with a total of more than 1,200 tests administered to student-athletes, the University of Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics said in a news release.