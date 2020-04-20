University of Illinois men's hockey plans put on pause because of COVID-19

In the last few months, things have lined up for an announcement to be made for the addition of the program, the 22nd athletic sport offered at the university. Whitman is still optimistic about adding the program, but when, exactly, remains to be seen.

"I think we continue to remain very excited about the project, very optimistic about its future, particularly the impact it would have on our community," Whitman said. "There are some people who have suggested it could be a very helpful re-ignition to Champaign-Urbana and to helping our economy get back online following the pandemic.

"We’re going to continue to monitor it. We’re still in very active conversations with all the different partners who have come around the table to help move that forward. I’m hopeful that a short-term pause is not a long-term no."

Within the athletic department, there were a reallocation of resources to gear up for the addition of the program and in the last "couple of months," Whitman said, more key partners were added. Whitman did not share who the partners were.