University of Illinois preparing to bring student-athletes back to campus beginning June 3

The first workouts in football and men's basketball are likely to occur in the second or third week of June. DIA has developed detailed workout protocols, which include safety elements borrowed from comparable procedures crafted by the NFL, NBA, United States Olympic Committee, NCAA, and Big Ten. These protocols include daily symptom checks and entry screenings; locker room, shower, and laundry procedures; guidance on group size and composition; directives regarding facility and equipment usage and cleaning; and expectations for safe coaching and instruction.

Per NCAA guidance, all football and basketball workouts in the month of June must be strictly voluntary. DIA will reiterate to all student-athletes that they have a choice to participate in intercollegiate athletics at the University of Illinois, and that DIA will honor any and all financial aid commitments, now and for the foreseeable future, even should a student-athlete decline to participate because of concerns related to COVID-19. DIA will also provide contact information for third-party campus resources should the student-athletes feel compelled to participate by coaches or staff, in contradiction to this stated position.