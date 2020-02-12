UPDATE: No structural damage for Illinois basketball guard Ayo Dosunmu

Illinois freshman Kofi Cockburn trailed Dosunmu on the mad dash to the basket and prepared to wrap his big, burly arms around Dosunmu after what Cockburn thought was going to be a made shot and a foul with a free throw coming. His thought process was justified — he's seen Dosunmu come through late in games several times this season. Dosunmu was feeling it in the second half, scoring 15 of his team-high 17 points while using a combination of crafty drives to the lane for layups and a 3-pointer.

“I was 100 percent sure Ayo was making that shot," Cockburn said on Tuesday. "I was basically chasing down the ball to pick him up if he fell after the and-one or something. That was in my mind the whole time that he was going to make that shot because he’s been big-time for us the whole time. He’s known for making clutch shots like that.

“Seeing that happen to him, in the moment it was a little bit overwhelming because that’s one of our best players and we need him. Now all that’s in my mind is just praying for him."

No. 22 Illinois plays at Rutgers on Saturday and travels to Penn State on Tuesday. The players will try to turn the page from three straight losses and the visual of their leader down in front of the team bench clutching his left leg before being helped off the floor.