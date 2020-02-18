WAGNER: FOX Sports All-Access gives us best view for latest chapter in Ayo Dosunmu's legacy

But FOX Sports gave us more than an outside view at the birth of this chapter. The station allowed us to watch Dosunmu strike every last key until the page was complete with its All-Access coverage. Inside every timeout. Inside the locker rooms. Coaches mic'd up. No commercials. They gave us the kinds of things we miss from our couch or even from our seats inside the arena.

Each huddle revealed a little more from the interactions between the coaches to the conversations with the players and officials. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood told Kipper Nichols he was "0-for-his-career on dunks" after a shot-clock violation. He lobbied with official Terry Wymer after freshman center Kofi Cockburn picked up his second foul in the first half. After Cockburn had a dunk, but instead tried a layup that resulted in a foul, Underwood told his coaches, "Kofi has to dunk that."

The camera showed Underwood trying to boost sophomore Giorgi Bezhanishvili's confidence in the first half and Penn State coach Pat Chambers reminding his team they were in the midst of a street fight. Media members are privy to some of that from our seats behind the scorer's table at the State Farm Center, but some of them aren't loud enough to be heard. Almost none of what FOX Sports showed us was available to fans otherwise — even if it was a radically watered-down version with fewer expletives.