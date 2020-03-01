WAGNER: It's March and Illinois basketball is playing for championships and the NCAA Tournament

Some two hours before the Illinois basketball team held off Indiana for its fourth straight win, Ayo Dosunmu was the first one on the floor of the State Farm Center.
He walked to staffer David Craan, who was handling in-house music for the night, and put in his request. Dosunmu wanted Future's "Ballin like March Madness" to play when he was introduced in the team's starting lineup.
"I just want to hear the March Madness part," Dosunmu told Craan before getting shots up.
It's exactly why Dosunmu returned to Illinois for his sophomore season, citing "unfinished business." He wants Illinois to dance in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013.
On Sunday, the calendar officially flipped to March and basketball inside the State Farm Center and around the program is relevant. Illinois (20-9, 12-6) has 20 wins in the regular season for the first time since 2013, and will finish better than .500 in the Big Ten for the first time since 2010.
“It’s all about just focusing on what we can do," Dosunmu said. "We know what’s at task. We know what we can accomplish. We’ve got to keep winning and it will take care of itself."
No longer are the Illini fighting for the hope of avoiding playing in the Wednesday first-round game of the Big Ten Tournament. They're playing for a regular season conference championship and sit just one game behind Maryland, tied with Michigan State and Wisconsin for second place. They're in contention for a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament (top four finish) and can't finish below sixth place in the conference.
“We came here to win Big Ten championships," head coach Brad Underwood said after a particularly physical game against Indiana. "We’ve talked a lot about that. We’re not out of it yet and we’re in the last week of the season. I feel great about that. I’m so happy for our fans."
After a four-game losing streak, Illinois has won four in a row and will travel to Ohio State on Thursday, then host Iowa in the regular-season finale next Sunday. Consider this time of the year essentially a war of attrition. Dosunmu knows the ropes. He's been through a 20-game conference season before. He's a basketball junkie and took notes when he heard Penn State coach Pat Chambers talk about the final leg of the season.
“He basically said how it’s the end of the season and the games are going to come down to whatever team wants it more because all the players are banged up through a long season," Dosunmu said. "We play 20 games in the Big Ten and we’re 16-17 games in, so it comes down to the little plays. It’s going to come down to whoever wants it more."
Sunday's win was a war against the Hoosiers, but that "want it more" came into play. Illinois won with defense and hustle plays, which is the style the Illini have used to have the program relevant for the first time in years.
Illinois has the second-best defense in conference play, according to KenPom, rebounds as well as any team in the conference, and has the best closer in the league in Dosunmu. This season alone, he's slammed the door on seven teams — at Wisconsin, Rutgers, Northwestern, at Purdue, at Michigan, Minnesota, at Penn State and Indiana. This team has won the close games, the same kind they lost last season while most of their players figured out life in college basketball.
In close games, these Illini seem to have it figured out after hiccups against Miami, Maryland twice and Michigan State earlier this year.
This team looks like its in a full stride to the finish line — whenever and wherever that ends up.
“That’s what we’ve been talking about," Underwood said. "It’s March. A lot of times in March, you get beat, you go home. This is why you lift, this is why you run, this is why you sweat. This is why you keep lifting and keep doing the things we’re doing now. You push through it. You push through the dog days so you can get to this point. I feel like we’re in a really good place. I love the human beings in that locker room."
It's March, and basketball has meaning again in Champaign.
