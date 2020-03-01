WAGNER: It's March and Illinois basketball is playing for championships and the NCAA Tournament

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sunday's win was a war against the Hoosiers, but that "want it more" came into play. Illinois won with defense and hustle plays, which is the style the Illini have used to have the program relevant for the first time in years.

Illinois has the second-best defense in conference play, according to KenPom, rebounds as well as any team in the conference, and has the best closer in the league in Dosunmu. This season alone, he's slammed the door on seven teams — at Wisconsin, Rutgers, Northwestern, at Purdue, at Michigan, Minnesota, at Penn State and Indiana. This team has won the close games, the same kind they lost last season while most of their players figured out life in college basketball.

In close games, these Illini seem to have it figured out after hiccups against Miami, Maryland twice and Michigan State earlier this year.

This team looks like its in a full stride to the finish line — whenever and wherever that ends up.