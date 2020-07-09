WAGNER: It's no March Madness, but The Basketball Tournament fills a sports-sized void

This isn't March Madness. There's no replacing what would have been, especially for the Illinois men's basketball team.
The coronavirus pandemic ended the NCAA Tournament before it even started and extended a tournament-less streak for the Illini, who were a no-doubt-about-it tournament team this year.
That team, as it was constructed, is never coming back. Andres Feliz won't play for the Illini again. Players like Alan Griffin and Tevian Jones are gone by way of transfer, and Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn have each declared for the NBA Draft, though they could still elect to return to Illinois.
That tournament-sized hole will never be filled for most fans. Understandable. But don't sleep on House of 'Paign doing its best to try to fill some of it during the 10-day, $1 million, single-elimination tournament happening in Columbus, Ohio: The Basketball Tournament.
Be honest, if you hadn't had any experience watching the tournament, how high did you set expectations for it? Probably not high enough. There are some big-time names like former NBA star Joe Johnson and fans of many teams can certainly rally around the players on their own team like Andres Feliz, Malcolm Hill, Nnanna Egwu and Michael Finke for the House of 'Paign, but some other teams didn't quite offer the same kind of name recognition.
Two House of 'Paign games in the books, both wins, and there's excitement brewing around this team. Fans, particularly Illini fans, can rally around the players who used to play for the Illini. Andres Feliz hasn't changed one bit. He's still the tough-as-nails guard who wouldn't back down from anyone if he had to. He attacks the rim with a purpose, plays tough-nose defense and still, nearly four months after he last played in an Illinois jersey, gets high praise from fans.
He played strong defense against Wofford grad Fletcher McGee, a prolific NCAA scorer, in the first round and locked up Aaron Craft, an Ohio State alum, in the second game.
“I give him a lot of credit,” Feliz said. “He’s a good defender trying to be a tough guy just like I am. … He’s trying to make me better, at the same time we were going at each other.”
Malcolm Hill plays with tenacity and an ability to score from anywhere at any time draws brings back memories of his time as an Illini. This team plays hard, they play fun and it's all working. They cruised to a first-round win over War Tampa, a team made up of a majority of Auburn alums, and upset top-seed and defending champs Carmen's Crew in the second round.
Suddenly a first-year team is three wins away from a million bucks, and the next test comes against Red Scare, a Dayton alumni team, at 3 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals on ESPN.
Mix in the Illini alums with scorers Mike Daum, Kyle Vinales and Billy Garrett Jr. and this team is fun to watch. At one point in Wednesday's win against Carmen's Crew, Daum, Feliz, and two member's of Caremn's Crew hit the floor for a loose ball. Somewhere current Illinois men's basketball head coach Brad Underwood and former head coach John Groce were surely standing and applauding. Tyler Underwood, Brad Underwood's son, was watching and "having a blast."
This tournament clearly matters to the players. After House of 'Paign won against Carmen's Crew, Feliz wrapped Hill in a massive huge on the court, and his face told the story. This isn't a way to play a few games for a pro audition — though Feliz is clearly acing the audition.
This matters. It's fun basketball and it helps there's a nice sum of money at the end for the winners. It's something to get behind for Illinois fans who watched their beloved team lose their season. Even Dosunmu is tuning in, though it brings back the what-if of the Illini season.
"TBT got me missing basketball so much," Dosunmu wrote on Twitter "... I wish the NCAA would have postponed the NCAA Tournament I genuinely believe we had a chance to win the whole thing. I get chills just thinking about it."
This isn't March Madness, but with the madness that was March resurfacing in July and the sports world seemingly back up in limbo with the Big Ten most recently announcing a conference-only fall schedule, this is a perfect place for Illinois fans to escape. To get some semblance of what should have been.
