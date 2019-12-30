WAGNER: Seniors fittingly end Illinois football career in bowl game

After the game, he stood in the bowels of Levi's Stadium with his sneakers in his hand and flip flops on his feet after he left the locker room of an Illinois football team for the last time.

"It's over with, you know," Corbin said. "Sad that it's over, but I'm excited to move to the next step. I'm very excited for this program. When something is over, you can't just look at the negative. I'm all positive about this and excited for this team and this program, and I'm excited to hopefully play in the NFL."

Dele Harding was next. The linebacker who waited his turn to start until his senior season for head coach Lovie Smith, only to become a captain of the team and the second-leading tackler in the nation. Whitman looked him in his eyes, patted Harding on the chest and hugged him.