WAGNER: Seniors fittingly end Illinois football career in bowl game

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — As the players ran off the field at Levi's Stadium, Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman stood near the end zone and intercepted them.
Most players were met with a handshake or a pat on the back. Some of the seniors were stopped for an embrace by Whitman. Running back Dre Brown trotted off after a 35-20 loss in the Redbox Bowl to Cal on Monday, pointed his finger into the crowd, probably at his family who has stuck by him through injuries and five long, rehab-filled seasons as an Illinois football player. Before he got to the tunnel, Whitman got ahold him and wrapped his arms around him.
"He just thanked us for all of our hard work and dedication to the program," Brown said. "He said, 'You'll always be welcome home to Champaign.' That's good that we left an imprint on this university that we can come back in 10, 20 years and they'll know us and we'll maybe be celebrating a little bit."
The same was true for running back Reggie Corbin, who was benched early in his career, had a monster junior season and returned for his senior year and a chance at the bowl game that has eluded him for five seasons in Champaign that included coaching turnover and, until last year, inconsistent playing time. Fittingly, in his final college game, Corbin scampered off the left side and into the end zone for a six-yard touchdown.
After the game, he stood in the bowels of Levi's Stadium with his sneakers in his hand and flip flops on his feet after he left the locker room of an Illinois football team for the last time.
"It's over with, you know," Corbin said. "Sad that it's over, but I'm excited to move to the next step. I'm very excited for this program. When something is over, you can't just look at the negative. I'm all positive about this and excited for this team and this program, and I'm excited to hopefully play in the NFL."
Dele Harding was next. The linebacker who waited his turn to start until his senior season for head coach Lovie Smith, only to become a captain of the team and the second-leading tackler in the nation. Whitman looked him in his eyes, patted Harding on the chest and hugged him.
"Of course it's not the way we wanted to go out," Harding said. "The last game of the season and the last game of my collegiate career. It didn't hit me until I got to the locker room and I saw a couple guys crying as far as the senior group. It's not the way we wanted to go out, but I'm proud of the guys for getting where we got to as far as fighting this whole season and just getting to this point. We're blessed to do what we have, but we didn't take advantage of the opportunity."
Whitman embraced more players, as many as he could find. But the moment he spent with the seniors seemed to stand still in time. The value of these seniors on a program that desperately sought a turnaround under head coach Lovie Smith was clear. Each were critical in the Illini snapping a five-year bowl drought and landing in San Francisco on Thursday night.
Perhaps the reality of their collegiate careers ending hasn't completely set in yet. Maybe it won't until their wheels touch down at their next destination. Brown clutched his orange, scuffed No. 25 jersey after the game. Hopefully, he says, he'll have it framed and put it in a man cave that he longs to have, placed perfectly next to the game balls he's gotten this season.
"Obviously, I knew it was my last game," Brown said. "I'm not emotional yet, but maybe later. I'm hoping to play some more football."
Corbin is flying straight to Florida to train for the NFL Draft. He arrives on Tuesday. He's waited 23 years for the opportunity to play in the league. He refuses to waste another day with no eligibility excuses to slow his decision.
When the team captains went to the 50-yard line at Levi's Stadium for the coin flip, Corbin hugged Smith. There's a meaning there, a feeling of admiration for Smith's unwavering belief in his running back. Even when former offensive coordinator Garrick McGee benched Corbin, Smith came back and never lost trust in the back. It started back in Corbin's first training camp when he juked free of a defender and caught Smith's eye.
"What's your name," Corbin remembers Smith asking him at the time. Corbin answered and Smith countered back. "You're going to help me win a lot of games."
It wasn't a lot of games, but it was enough to send Corbin out with a bowl experience and a California trip. His face was put on billboards around Champaign, including the first one off of Interstate 72 on the way into town.
"I just told him I appreciate him," Corbin said. "He made me the face of the program, and one of the huge faces of the university. That was one of my goals coming in here, personally. The fact that he let me make that come true and had that faith in me, even though the season didn't go exactly how I want it or we want it, I just thanked him. I can't thank him enough for just giving me a chance. When everybody said I can't play running back in the Big Ten, he gave me a chance."
These seniors, including Jamal Milan, Justice Williams, Kenyon Jackson and Caleb Reams gave Illinois a chance to turn it around, to allow them to springboard into next year with a bowl game on their resume and a chance at something better, perhaps continually.
