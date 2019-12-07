WAGNER: The Illinois football team made a bowl game, but where are they going? A look at some likely destinations

Even after back-to-back losses to close the year, Illinois has a chance to notch a winning record and play in a bowl game for the first time in five seasons. After the Northwestern game, Smith said the team had a bad taste in its mouth, but has an opportunity to avenge that in a bowl game.

"We get a chance to make it right," Smith said. "In a way we get a chance to start a fresh season, we have a one-game season coming up. How we go into the offseason, that’s not going to take away anything from what we did right now. We’re a bowl team. We want to finish off in the right way, and the chance to have a winning record is big.”