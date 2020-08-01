WAGNER: The returns of Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn should make for magical year

He'll also enter the season as one of the most clutch players in college basketball after a season of game-winning shot after game-winning shot. In his third season in Champaign, he'll build on the already impeccable legacy he's built as an Illini.

In 2017, when he announced his verbal commitment to Illinois, he was the perfect player to come to the team at the perfect time: An in-state kid who wanted to reverse the fortunes of the program.

Cockburn could be a preseason All-Big Ten selection himself after averaging 13.3 points and 8.8 rebounds as a freshman last season to go with 44 blocks. Depending on the draft decision of Iowa's Luka Garza and Michigan State's Xavier Tillman, Cockburn could claim the spot as the best big man in the conference. Regardless, he'll be in the conversation.

This is head coach Brad Underwood's best team in his time in Champaign and he's entering his fourth season. This is the best Illinois team since the 2005 national runners up. Expectations should be high in Champaign and Underwood won't run or hide from those expectations. There were expectations on the Illini last season and Underwood addressed them immediately in his press conference at the school's media day.

Hard to think he's thought process has shifted in a year.