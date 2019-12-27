WAGNER: Top 5 plays of the Illinois football regular season

Until Oct. 19, the five best plays of the Illinois football season would have simply existed. There would have been no value other than a video highlight and small moments that didn't add up to anything big.
Then everything came together. The Illini stunned then-No. 6 Wisconsin for Lovie Smith's signature win as the team's head coach. Illinois slogged through the mud and rain at Purdue, got rolling against a basement-dwelling Rutgers team and mounted the biggest comeback in program history in East Lansing, Mich. to shock Michigan State.
Suddenly, the Illini were bowl eligible for the first time since 2014 and the first time with Smith coaching the team. Those top 5 plays came with meaning as moments that flipped the script on Smith's fourth season in charge and led them to Dec. 30 in the Redbox Bowl.
In fact, all of them came from that Oct. 19 stunner against the Badgers or the Nov. 9 comeback in East Lansing.
Here we go.
No. 5: Brown’s pick rocks Spartans
Illinois was in the middle of mounting their 25-point comeback against Michigan State. Fourth-quarter touchdowns from wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe and running back Reggie Corbin got Illinois back within seven points with more than 11 minutes to go in the game.
The Illini still needed something and sophomore safety Sydney Brown delivered that spark with his second interception of the game. This one was different. This time he caught the ball like a centerfielder on an errant throw from Spartans’ quarterback Brian Lewerke, followed his blockers 76 yards and scored the touchdown to get Illinois back within one point.
“I was like, ‘Did he really just throw this ball?’ It came right to me,” Brown said later. “I saw a lane, and I owe a lot to the guys who were blocking: Ayo (Shogbonyo), Dele (Harding) and Jamal Milan.”
Kicker James McCourt missed the kick, but that turned out to not matter later in the game.
That was the last of four Michigan State turnovers.
No. 4: Peters to Barker wins it
This drive is probably best remembered for what happened early in the possession, and more on that later, but this play won the game. Illinois had to have a touchdown to keep the chances of a bowl game alive.
Quarterback Brandon Peters bought time with his legs, rolled to his right, kept his eyes peeled on the end zone. We later found out this play worked in practice several times, but in that moment no one knew where Peters was looking.
Tight end Daniel Barker did enough to get himself some room, threw his arm up to signal he was open and Peters fired a laser between two Spartan defenders for a five-yard pass on second down to give the Illini a two-point lead before McCourt drilled the point after with five seconds left.
Illinois was going bowling, and their graduate transfer quarterback from the University of Michigan delivered the final play to send them there.
No. 3: Adams' pick sets up mammoth upset
Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan had been picking on Illinois junior cornerback Tony Adams all game.
Coan and the Badgers ran a similar pass play over and over, each time picking up yards on Adams. Illini cornerbacks coach Keynodo Hudson told Adams what was happening, preparing him if the play came his way again.
Adams read the third-down play perfectly, disguised his coverage and intercepted Coan with just more than two-and-half minutes left in the game to set up the game-winning field goal from James McCourt, stunning the Badgers and setting a four-game winning streak in motion.
“It was about time for me to make the play on it,” Adams said after the game. “... When I saw the formation, I knew they were going to try me again. They’d been doing that all day and completing it. I made sure.”
No. 2: McCourt walks off with win
McCourt insists that he wasn’t nervous with a chance to make a game-winning to walk off against the Badgers.
If he was, there were no signs of it. He lined up, sent a 39-yard field goal through the uprights and gave the Illini their first victory over a ranked opponent since 2011, and Wisconsin was the highest-ranked team the Illini had defeated since 2007 when Illinois beat then-No. 1 Ohio State.
"It was something I’ve always wanted,” McCourt said after the game. “I knew this opportunity would come eventually. It’s every kicker’s dream. For it to be against a nationally ranked team like Wisconsin just adds the cherry."
For good measure, he was surrounded by his swarming teammates, buried at the bottom of a dogpile and briefly passed out. When he was pulled from the bottom of the pile, he was lifted into the air by his teammates, wearing the face of a man who was still coming to and figuring out exactly where he was at after hitting the biggest field goal of his life.
Here’s the kicker: McCourt missed a 40-yarder in the first quarter and rebounded flawlessly with a 39-yard dart through the uprights.
That play had every bit the chance to be the No. 1 play of the season, but instead ….
No. 1: Fourth-and-BheBhe
Barker’s catch won the game, made Illinois bowl eligible and effectively made the last two games of the season — an eventual loss to Iowa and then Northwestern — nothing more than audition for a better bowl game.
That play, though, doesn’t happen without Imatorbhebhe’s catch of the season. He was Illinois’ leading receiver this season and virtually everyone inside of Spartan Stadium knew the ball would go from Peters to Imatorbhebhe. It didn’t matter.
On fourth-and-17, Peters dropped back to the Illinois 34-yard line, with a pair of Spartan rushers bearing down on him. With Imatorbhebhe sprinting down the left hash, Peters fired the ball, placed it between cornerback Shakur Brown, who was in coverage, and safety Xavier Henderson, who came over and got the hit on Imatorbhebhe. No less, the Illini receiver held on, ultimately landed at the Michigan State 19-yard line for what ended up being a 37-yard gain.
Peters hit Barker later in the drive and the Illini are headed to the Redbox Bowl in Santa Clara.
“It was one-on-one backside for Josh,” Peters said after the game. “In that situation, I gave him a chance and he made a play on it.”
Honorable mentions
Witherspoon shoestring tackle
Sure, Illinois freshman Devon Witherspoon got beat at the line of scrimmage and Coan found Wisconsin receiver Kendric Pryor for 35 yards to the 3-yard line in the fourth quarter. Witherspoon recovered with a shoestring tackle, and the Badgers had to settle for a field goal, leaving key points off the board.
Hobbs fumble return against Rutgers
Illinois was struggling to put lowly Rutgers away in the third quarter, leading by just a touchdown, before cornerback Nate Hobbs had a fumble forced by Isaiah Gay out of the hands of Rutgers quarterback Johnny Langan. Hobbs plucked the ball out of the sky and returned it 36 yards for a score. It set an avalanche of scoring: three touchdowns in just more than eight minutes.
Hansen forced fumble against Taylor
Leading by nine points early in the fourth quarter, Wisconsin was in prime position to score again with running back Jonathan Taylor, one of the best backs in college football, ready to end the Illini.
Taylor made it to the Illinois 19-yard line before being gang tackled by a group of Illini that ended with linebacker Jake Hansen plopping on his back and punching the ball out. Not only did the Badgers not score, Illinois did on the ensuing drive.
Hayes’ punting stalls Purdue
This one just needs to be said. Hayes booted a 64-yard punt that rolled down the sideline before kissing out of bounds and knocking over the pile on in the process. It was probably the punt of the year.
Green’s interception saves points
The comeback against Michigan State probably doesn’t happen if Stanley Green doesn’t intercept Lewerke in the second quarter, saving the Spartans from adding to their already 25-point lead. Hobbs hit the ball loose and out of the hands of a Spartan receiver and into the arms of Green. It paid dividends later.
