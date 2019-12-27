WAGNER: Top 5 plays of the Illinois football regular season

Adams read the third-down play perfectly, disguised his coverage and intercepted Coan with just more than two-and-half minutes left in the game to set up the game-winning field goal from James McCourt, stunning the Badgers and setting a four-game winning streak in motion.

“It was about time for me to make the play on it,” Adams said after the game. “... When I saw the formation, I knew they were going to try me again. They’d been doing that all day and completing it. I made sure.”

No. 2: McCourt walks off with win

McCourt insists that he wasn’t nervous with a chance to make a game-winning to walk off against the Badgers.

If he was, there were no signs of it. He lined up, sent a 39-yard field goal through the uprights and gave the Illini their first victory over a ranked opponent since 2011, and Wisconsin was the highest-ranked team the Illini had defeated since 2007 when Illinois beat then-No. 1 Ohio State.

"It was something I’ve always wanted,” McCourt said after the game. “I knew this opportunity would come eventually. It’s every kicker’s dream. For it to be against a nationally ranked team like Wisconsin just adds the cherry."