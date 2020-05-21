Watch now: 3 highlights of conversation with Illini Inquirer publisher Jeremy Werner

"(Illinois redshirt freshman) Seth Coleman didn't have any Power Five offers. Illinois sees him at a camp in Georgia and all of a sudden he gets an offer from Illinois and then during his senior season, he starts to get offers from everywhere. That part of the process, Illinois has been pretty good at is evaluating those kids, seeing their combine athleticism and seeing them one-on-one against some of the best people in the country.

"That kind of the process has been gone, so you're relying more on film."

On where he credits his work ethic:

Werner: "Sports taught me that. If you put your work ethic, I was always smaller and I was not that athletic, but I got obsessed, kind of, with the weight room in high school. I saw that, hey, if I put this work in and other people don't, that can be an advantage for me and I can make it and I can be good. Maybe I don't have the most talent in something, but I can still be really good at it if I work harder or I work as hard as I can.

"I don't think I'm the best writer. I think there are better writers. I think I work hard to find the angle of the story or to provide Illini fans with some kind of insight into it or to give them as much as I possibly can."