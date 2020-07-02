Watch now: 30 pounds lighter, Malcolm Hill brings new game to The Basketball Tournament

“On the basketball court, I’d say I’m more charismatic and more confident," Hill said. "I like to get people going and to let people know they’re doing a good job. If they make a mistake, that’s OK because we all make mistakes. Being a vocal leader, I mean, I’ve always talked, but I’d say I’m a little more charismatic."

Of course, he's also a pretty good basketball player. He's a likely candidate to lead the House of 'Paign in scoring for as many games as the team can play during the 10-day tournament. That's not a full painting of his game, though.

"Everybody knows that Malcolm Hill is the third all-time scorer in Illinois history, but just how much he’s matured," LaTulip said. "I couldn’t be more proud of him and his buy in to this who process. Look, when you’re a guy like Malcolm Hill, you’re going to have guys on the team look to you. Since we’ve been here, just his energy and his positive energy and how he’s helping guys out."

Hill's scoring ability is clear. To make it through a 10-day tournament that could include a maximum of five games, though, Hill can't be the only scorer on the team. As constructed, House of 'Paign has plenty of guys who can create and make their own shots.

Every player on the team, Hill said, has the ability to be the team's leading scorer in that game.