Watch now: 30 pounds lighter, Malcolm Hill brings new game to The Basketball Tournament

COLUMBUS, Ohio — When Malcolm Hill arrived back in the United States in March after the coronavirus ended his basketball season in Kazakhstan, he tried to maintain a sense of normalcy but wouldn't let him get too comfortable.
He's tried to stay patient and take things day by day as he waited to return to the basketball court. He was excited to return to basketball — whenever that would be — after averaging 20.2 points — which was second in the league — in 18 games with the Astana Tigers.
Still, Hill changed things up. He switched to a vegan diet and has lost 30 pounds ahead of House of 'Paign's debut in The Basketball Tournament at 7 p.m. Saturday against War Eagle, which will be aired on ESPN.
Watch now: Illinois basketball alums get together to play for House of 'Paign in The Basketball Tournament
“I kind of pushed myself to be so uncomfortable that I got used to being uncomfortable because you can only grow when you’re uncomfortable and that just happened to end up me losing 30 pounds," Hill said.
“I feel like I’m a whole different type of basketball player because I changed so much off the court that it kind of fell over on the court, too. There’s not something I can really explain, you just have to hang around me. … My friends and family can tell you that I’m different."
Hill, the third all-time leading scorer in the history of the University of Illinois men's basketball team, is excited to get back on the court in the $1 million, winner-take-all, single-elimination tournament that's taking place inside a bubble in Columbus, Ohio.
He was tested for the coronavirus before he drove to Columbus and again when he arrived at the bubble. Hill will be reunited with coach and general manager Mike LaTulip and assistant coach Cameron Liss along with players Michael Finke, Leron Black an Nana Egwu. Therein lies one of the most appealing aspects of playing in this tournament: to be with players he shared a locker room with during his career at Illinois.
“I’m excited just because I get to hang out with a group of guys, meet some new people, rekindle some relationships and just have fun," Hill said. "I’m not really too worried about the prize money or anything, that’s not the main goal for me. The main goal is to just build relationships, build character, get better on and off the court, of course, and just have fun."
Hill's positive personality is contagious. He smiled, laughed, joked and engaged with off-camera teammates during the media day on Wednesday, which was held via Zoom because of the pandemic. He's played in three countries: the Philippines, Germany and Kazakhstan since graduating from the University of Illinois. He's a different player now than he was then.
“On the basketball court, I’d say I’m more charismatic and more confident," Hill said. "I like to get people going and to let people know they’re doing a good job. If they make a mistake, that’s OK because we all make mistakes. Being a vocal leader, I mean, I’ve always talked, but I’d say I’m a little more charismatic."
Of course, he's also a pretty good basketball player. He's a likely candidate to lead the House of 'Paign in scoring for as many games as the team can play during the 10-day tournament. That's not a full painting of his game, though.
"Everybody knows that Malcolm Hill is the third all-time scorer in Illinois history, but just how much he’s matured," LaTulip said. "I couldn’t be more proud of him and his buy in to this who process. Look, when you’re a guy like Malcolm Hill, you’re going to have guys on the team look to you. Since we’ve been here, just his energy and his positive energy and how he’s helping guys out."
Hill's scoring ability is clear. To make it through a 10-day tournament that could include a maximum of five games, though, Hill can't be the only scorer on the team. As constructed, House of 'Paign has plenty of guys who can create and make their own shots.
Every player on the team, Hill said, has the ability to be the team's leading scorer in that game.
“We talked about how we could get people in their best spots," Hill said. "Not anything cocky or anything but I’m going to be OK. The main thing is I want everybody on the team to be comfortable and be able to play for their best potential because I think we have a lot of great pieces and a lot of weapons. If we’re able to utilize everybody to the best of their ability and their talent within the system, I think we have the chance to do a really good job."
