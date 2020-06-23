Watch now: After a 15-hour road trip, Illinois linebacker Khalan Tolson is back on campus ready to compete for a starting spot

CHAMPAIGN — The key to any good road trip is a steady playlist, or at least it's the key for Illinois linebacker Khalan Tolson.
Tolson got in his car at his home in St. Petersburg, Fla., set his playlist and hit the road. For 15 hours he drove north on his way back to Champaign, back to some sense of normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic ripped it away in the middle of March.
Generally, he leaves his home at 2 a.m. and arrives in Champaign around 7 p.m. after a drive that's aided by Red Bull, Mountain Dew, a clear mind and, of course, a strong playlist.
“It was a long drive, but I managed to do it," Tolson said Tuesday via a Zoom meeting with reporters. "It wasn’t that hard getting back up here. Actually, I was ready to get back up here, to be honest; to be back in my element. I’d rather be back up here than back at home so it wasn’t that hard.
“It really gives you a time to relax when you’re on the road and by yourself. I think of it as a positive trip. It definitely helps to calm (down) just going on a road trip. I think music is the key for me though."
In Champaign, he has access to the Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Center's weight room and time with head strength and conditioning coach Lou Hernandez for voluntary workouts as the University of Illinois phases athletes back onto campus. By the end of the week, the university expects to have 73 student-athletes on campus, according to spokesperson Brett Moore.
In Florida, Tolson ran hills and around a lake while doing push-ups and sit-ups; he didn't have access to many weights, much less the robust offering in Champaign. But he dove into the playbooks, took advantage of each Zoom meeting and mentally prepared himself should the opportunity to start in a re-shuffled linebacker group present itself.
“It’s more time to study the playbook more," Tolson said. "I’ve become very good with the playbook. A few teammates have been helping me out and also my coaches have been helping me a lot. I’ve been dialed into the playbook so when camp gets here, I know what I’m doing and I can do everything as fast as possible. ...
“It’s definitely helped out. I’ve seen it as a plus. I’ve been learning the coverages, what to expect, pre-snap reads, and stuff like that more. It’s definitely been a tool for me."
Jake Hansen played outside linebacker last season, but could slide to middle linebacker in place of Dele Harding, who graduated. Tolson, who started the final four games of last season with Hansen out because of an injury, is a candidate to take that starting role alongside Hansen and Milo Eifler. As a sophomore last season, Tolson had 38 tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss, two pass breakups, a fumble recovery and a quarterback hurry.
“My goal is to become a starter," Tolson said. "If I keep doing what I need to do, I think I’ll have that starting spot this year."
He practiced social distancing in Florida, particularly the last few weeks before returning so he wouldn't test positive for COVID-19 upon his return to campus and could jump into voluntary workouts. He stayed in shape in Florida, but had to get his "strength back a little bit" when he returned to campus.
Tolson was inserted into the starting lineup in Illinois' wild come-from-behind win against Michigan State and started against Iowa, Northwestern and California. In those games he tallied 33 of his 38 tackles on the season. That time on the field was invaluable.
“I learned pretty much how fast-paced the game is," Tolson said. I learned a lot of things. I took away everything: positives and negatives; but pretty much how to prepare from the vets and how to get ready for game day. It really taught me a lot."
He was a three-star recruit out of high school and prior to last season played primarily on special teams for the Illini. Tolson played well in his four-game stint to close the season and is hungry for more.
“I definitely think I’m anticipating a bigger role and being a bigger piece this year based on my experience from last year," Tolson said.
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
