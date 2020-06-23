Watch now: After a 15-hour road trip, Illinois linebacker Khalan Tolson is back on campus ready to compete for a starting spot

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHAMPAIGN — The key to any good road trip is a steady playlist, or at least it's the key for Illinois linebacker Khalan Tolson.

Tolson got in his car at his home in St. Petersburg, Fla., set his playlist and hit the road. For 15 hours he drove north on his way back to Champaign, back to some sense of normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic ripped it away in the middle of March.

Generally, he leaves his home at 2 a.m. and arrives in Champaign around 7 p.m. after a drive that's aided by Red Bull, Mountain Dew, a clear mind and, of course, a strong playlist.

“It was a long drive, but I managed to do it," Tolson said Tuesday via a Zoom meeting with reporters. "It wasn’t that hard getting back up here. Actually, I was ready to get back up here, to be honest; to be back in my element. I’d rather be back up here than back at home so it wasn’t that hard.

“It really gives you a time to relax when you’re on the road and by yourself. I think of it as a positive trip. It definitely helps to calm (down) just going on a road trip. I think music is the key for me though."