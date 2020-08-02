Watch now: Ayo Dosunmu 'chasing greatness' in return to Illinois men's basketball team

Cockburn announced he'd return to school 17 hours later, but Dosunmu said it wasn't a coordinated effort. The two are close friends and had been in touch this offseason with Dosunmu providing advice where appropriate and necessary, but said he gave Cockburn the space to make his own decision in the same way that he appreciates his own space in making decisions.

So here comes Dosunmu, back to Champaign with plans for a national championship, to continue delivering on the promise he made when he committed of turning the program around. The NBA will be there. If Dosunmu wanted to go, he had opportunities in each of the last two offseasons to do so. He wants a long career, to contribute as a rookie. Not everyone has the same path to the NBA. A junior season is part of Dosunmu's.

“A lot of people are one and dones, but everyone’s book is different, everyone’s stories are different," he said. "Everyone runs their mile, runs their marathon at a different pace. You have some guys who are one and done and you have some greats who spent extra time in college: Steph Curry, CJ McCollum, Damian Lillard, so many greats that I could go on the list that spent time — Michael Jordan — there are so many guys who spent extra time in college to develop and ultimately win.