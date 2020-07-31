You are the owner of this article.
Watch now: 'But first I need that national championship,' Ayo Dosunmu announces he's returning to Illinois for junior season
alert top story

Watch now: 'But first I need that national championship,' Ayo Dosunmu announces he's returning to Illinois for junior season

Indiana Illinois Basketball (copy)

Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu (11) announced he's returning to the Illini for his junior season after declaring for the NBA Draft.

 HOLLY HART, Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN — In a video posted to Twitter on Friday night, Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu announced he is returning to Illinois for his junior season.

The video showed Dosunmu, who declared for the NBA Draft in April, working out on an outdoor hoop for roughly 1 minute, 15 seconds before closing with:

"Since a kid, I've been working. My dream is to play in the NBA, but first I need that national championship," Dosunmu said. "Year three."

Dosunmu was first team All-Big Ten, averaging 16.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 0.8 steals. He shot 48 percent, and came through in the clutch in multiple Illini wins and likely would have excelled in the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments had the COVID-19 pandemic not stopped sports.

Of course, Dosunmu and Illinois, after a resurgent year, did not get a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Dosunmu's return means Illinois should pick up where it left off after last season, when Dosunmu returned for "unfinished business" that was derailed by the coronavirus. Illinois is still waiting on a decision on big man Kofi Cockburn, which would make Illinois a dangerous contender both in the Big Ten and nationally. 

The backcourt is a strength for Illinois with Dosunmu, Trent Frazier, Da'Monte Williams, Austin Hutcherson and four-star freshmen Adam Miller and Andre Curbelo.

Last season was canceled when Illinois was on the floor at Hinkle Fieldhouse preparing for its first Big Ten Tournament game. Dosunmu was eager to play in the tournament.

“We have so much business to take care of, that’s why I never really speak on it until it’s all said and done," Dosunmu said before the team left for Indianapolis. "We have so many more goals to achieve. Of course I’m still with it. We’ve still got so much unfinished business to accomplish, we’re still going. We’re trying to build new goals."

This story will be updated.

PHOTOS: 31 amazing Illini basketball history photos

Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25

