Watch now: 'But first I need that national championship,' Ayo Dosunmu announces he's returning to Illinois for junior season

Of course, Dosunmu and Illinois, after a resurgent year, did not get a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Dosunmu's return means Illinois should pick up where it left off after last season, when Dosunmu returned for "unfinished business" that was derailed by the coronavirus. Illinois is still waiting on a decision on big man Kofi Cockburn, which would make Illinois a dangerous contender both in the Big Ten and nationally.

The backcourt is a strength for Illinois with Dosunmu, Trent Frazier, Da'Monte Williams, Austin Hutcherson and four-star freshmen Adam Miller and Andre Curbelo.

Last season was canceled when Illinois was on the floor at Hinkle Fieldhouse preparing for its first Big Ten Tournament game. Dosunmu was eager to play in the tournament.

“We have so much business to take care of, that’s why I never really speak on it until it’s all said and done," Dosunmu said before the team left for Indianapolis. "We have so many more goals to achieve. Of course I’m still with it. We’ve still got so much unfinished business to accomplish, we’re still going. We’re trying to build new goals."

This story will be updated.