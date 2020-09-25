Watch now: Entering his fourth season, how the Illinois men's basketball team turned around under Brad Underwood

Underwood likes to remind people ad nauseam that Illinois is the No. 11-ranked program of all time. It’s been a phrase in his lexicon since his opening press conference and doesn’t figure to go anywhere soon — mostly because Illinois, in Underwood’s mind, is back to that point.

“There’s no doubt that we’re in a place where we’ve worked really hard to get there and I don’t ever want to lose sight of all that work and how hard it is — and yet we really haven’t done anything,” Underwood said. “People like us, they should, and man, I’m proud of that. That’s why I came.”

Underwood’s first year, the 2017-18 season, was a rough beginning point. Illinois won four conference games en route to a 14-18 overall record. He’s said many times that the first year wasn’t as much recruiting as it was filling scholarships. The team began laying the foundation of culture and adapting to Underwood’s philosophies.

That year wasn’t a wash, even with five transfers after the season: Te’Jon Lucas, Michael Finke, Matic Vesel, Greg Eboigbodin and Mark Smith. LeRon Black elected to pursue professional options as the roster turnover continued. Underwood held on to guards Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams, who both have played important roles in the program’s development as they approach their senior seasons.