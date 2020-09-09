Watch now: From Division III to the Big Ten, the path of Austin Hutcherson is unique, but also just beginning

CHAMPAGIN — There were times when Austin Hutcherson was in high school and then at Division III Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn. when the NCAA Tournament was nothing but a March tradition to watch from afar.
The Division I tournament as we know it, the money-making, television marathon doesn't have the same weight as the Division III Tournament for the general population. For Hutcherson, it was always something to pay attention to, but carried little affect in his day-to-day operations.
That, obviously, is likely to change. Hutcherson isn't at Wesleyan anymore. After playing with some professionals and Division I players over the course of a few summers, he elected to make the jump to Division I basketball. He landed at the University of Illinois as a 6-foot-6, 180-pound guard who can play three positions, shoot the cover off the ball and draws "Oohs and aahs" with his dunks in practice.
When he turns on ESPN to hear college basketball analysis, the Illini are in the thick of the conversations as a team with serious aspirations to run deep into the NCAA Tournament. After sitting out last year per NCAA transfer rules, he'll likely be a part of a deep and talented Illini backcourt. He can play anywhere from point guard to small forward, and perhaps a spell at the four position in a small-ball lineup.
“I think being a part of it right now, I can’t even get the full scope of it," he said Wednesday via Zoom. "Just trying to imagine that I went from a senior in high school, I didn’t even know if I was going to play basketball in college. I went DIII, had two amazing seasons and now I’m at the top of college basketball. I really can’t put it into words. It’s a crazy story and I feel really lucky and blessed to be here."
He averaged 12 points, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 44.3 percent on 3-pointers as a freshman at Wesleyan in 2017-18 and hit his stride as a sophomore to lead the conference (NESCAC) in scoring at 20 points to go with 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 39.2 percent shooting from 3-point range.
"We feel great about Austin (Hutcherson) being a really good shooter; he’s proven that in 60-plus college games already," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said in April.
Hutcherson planned on one more year at that level before trying his hand at Division I as a senior, but offseason pickup games with pros helped convince him to take a shot immediately while learning from his sit-out year and preserving two seasons of eligibility. Last year was a year of learning, drills, getting better and working with Illinois basketball head strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher.
In a sense, playing his first Division III game was more nerve-racking than preparing to make his Illinois debut. He entered Wesleyan after one AAU season and with a stop-and-start high school career at The Hun School in New Jersey that was marred by injuries.
“When I got to DIII, I was actually more nervous about stepping into that team than stepping into this team," Hutcherson said. "I think it was all mindset. No matter where you go, basketball is basketball. I think the DIII label makes people think it’s not good basketball but there are a lot of guys in DIII who could play DI, not necessarily at this high of a level, but I think there are a lot of guys who could play DI somewhere.
"Stepping into that team, I was actually more nervous and kind of had to convince myself more that this was the right thing to do."
Two years after leading a Division III conference in scoring and taking a leap to Division I, Hutcherson is ready to contribute. But he's hardly an under-the-radar player, even without Division I production. He's been likened to former Michigan guard Duncan Robinson, who is a starter for the Miami Heat, which recently advanced to the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals. Robinson played at Division III Williams college before playing at Michigan. Robinson and Hutcherson are friends, Hutcherson said, and both grew up on the east coast.
There's no pressure in being compared to an NBA player, after all, the league is the goal — eventually.
“I don’t see it as pressure," Hutcherson said. "I see it as appreciation. I hope to have people expect stuff of me. I never really like going into a situation where everyone doesn’t really care about you and doesn’t really expect much. I think that expectation is what drives me besides my own goals and stuff like that; just having that pressure and expectation gives you a reason to come to work everyday and get better."
