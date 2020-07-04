Watch now: House of 'Paign cruises past War Tampa in first round of The Basketball Tournament

"He's a dog, man, he's a dog," said House of 'Paign coach, and former Illinois walk-on Mike LaTulip. "... When it comes to the toughness he displays, he's a guy that everybody wants to go to war with."

Feliz looked like he hadn't missed a beat. Connecting on a 3-pointer and attacking the basket. He's long been considered a "tough" player. He dives for loose balls, buckles down on defense and during the regular season, wrestled a rebound away from two Iowa post players. Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood raved about Feliz at every twist and turn and LaTulip and Feliz's teammates did the same.

The toughness comes from his upbringing in the Dominican Republic.

"Where I'm from, Guachupita in the Dominican Republic, I got that from there," Feliz said. "Coming from a poor background, I had to sacrafice more than anybody else and work harder than anybody else to be in the position that I'm in today. I give it to my people and my family, they encouraged me a lot. That's why I do it.

"Every time I'm on the team, especially with these guys, I love being here with them. We look like a real team, like we've been practicing for six months, and we've been here for six days. I love it, man. I love being here. I'm more than happy just to be a part of this team."