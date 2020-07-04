Watch now: House of 'Paign cruises past War Tampa in first round of The Basketball Tournament

COLUMBUS, Ohio — From the inside of Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Andres Feliz found out his senior season — and college career — was over.
The coronavirus pandemic stopped the season before the Illinois men's basketball team played in the Big Ten Tournament and before the Illini had a chance to snap an NCAA Tournament spell.
Season over. The world has changed so much since the middle of March when the college basketball season, and sports as a whole, were shut down.
Feliz spent his time in Kentucky, working out as much as he could and finding parks to get shots up. He stayed ready for whenever his next basketball opportunity came.
On Saturday, Feliz got that opportunity in the first round of The Basketball Tournament, a $1 million, single-elimination, winner-take-all 25 team tournament as a member of the House of 'Paign, a team comprised of five alumni of the Illinois men's basketball team.
Always steady, Feliz picked up where he left off. He played tough defense, found paths to the rim for layups through even the most obstructed roads and scored 20 points to go with seven rebounds in House of 'Paign's 76-53 opening-round win over War Tampa, a team comprised of mostly Auburn alums.
"He's a dog, man, he's a dog," said House of 'Paign coach, and former Illinois walk-on Mike LaTulip. "... When it comes to the toughness he displays, he's a guy that everybody wants to go to war with."
Feliz looked like he hadn't missed a beat. Connecting on a 3-pointer and attacking the basket. He's long been considered a "tough" player. He dives for loose balls, buckles down on defense and during the regular season, wrestled a rebound away from two Iowa post players. Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood raved about Feliz at every twist and turn and LaTulip and Feliz's teammates did the same.
The toughness comes from his upbringing in the Dominican Republic.
"Where I'm from, Guachupita in the Dominican Republic, I got that from there," Feliz said. "Coming from a poor background, I had to sacrafice more than anybody else and work harder than anybody else to be in the position that I'm in today. I give it to my people and my family, they encouraged me a lot. That's why I do it.
"Every time I'm on the team, especially with these guys, I love being here with them. We look like a real team, like we've been practicing for six months, and we've been here for six days. I love it, man. I love being here. I'm more than happy just to be a part of this team."
House of 'Paign plays Carmen's Crew, an Ohio State alumni team that is the tournament's top seed and reigning champion at 3 p.m. Wednesday inside a quarantined bubble in Columbus, Ohio.
Mike Daum led House of 'Paign with 21 points and 13 rebounds, Malcom Hill scored 15 points and Billy Garrett added nine for House of 'Paign, a first-year team in the tournament.
House of 'Paign rolled from the start behind the play of Feliz, Daum, the No. 7 all-time leading scorer in the NCAA who played at South Dakota State, and Hill, the No. 3 all-time leading scorer in Illinois men's basketball history. Garrett is a Chicago Morgan Park alum who played his college basketball at DePaul.
“I’ve been saying I had more fun off the court, but today was fun," Hill said. "This is a great group of guys and we just have confidence in each other. Someone misses a shot, we don’t get mad at each other."
House of 'Paign never trailed in the game and led by as many as 24 points in the fourth quarter. Daum, though, was a constant force for House of 'Paign. He hit four 3-pointers, and was particularly a threat in the pick-and-pop game.
House of 'Paign shot 41 percent from the field and 37 percent on 3-pointers. The tournament has included the Elam Ending. A target score is created by adding eight points to the leading team's score at the under-4 minute media timeout in the fourth quarter. The first team to reach that target score wins. That score was 76 in this game and Feliz hit a free throw to win the game.
“It certainly feels good, for sure," LaTulip said of the win, his first as a coach. "It doesn’t happen without these guys."
