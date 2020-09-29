Watch now: How boxing and baseball help Illinois safety Derrick Smith on the football field

CHAMPAIGN — Every now and again, Derrick Smith said, he still throws on some boxing gloves and swings away.
Boxing has been a part of Smith's life since he was in middle school when his father signed him up for a wide array of sports that also included baseball. The goal was to be involved and broaden horizons — and boxing is a pretty good workout. Most importantly, though Smith is a physical person. Boxing helps as an outlet for physicality and the experience of both sports matters on the football field.
“All that came in as a part of football," said Smith, a junior safety on the Illinois football team. "Baseball helps with tracking the ball. Boxing can help you with jamming the offensive player or anything like that — and you’re physical. My dad was big on putting me in everything to build my attributes up."
In short, Smith likes to hit — anytime, anyhow. Always has.
"I really like contact so anything with contact, I love it," he said. "I’m just a very physical person in general."
That physicality is also why Smith can't wait to put on his pads, line up and pop someone. It's been a long time coming. He sat out last season per NCAA rules after transferring from the University of Miami and flirted with time as a linebacker on the scout team before landing back as a safety, which he played in high school and at Miami.
Either position would have been fine for him, and Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said the two positions are very similar in his system.
“I like being around the ball," Derrick Smith said. "They figured safety was the best position for me because of my athleticism. I can play either. It doesn’t really matter to me. If I’m around the ball, I feel like I’m going to be able to make a big impact."
He's drawn rave reviews from Lovie Smith as well as defensive backs Tony Adams and Sydney Brown for his play from last season on the scout team to this season in practices. He's listed at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds and figures to be a part of a deep position group that also includes Brown and Adams.
“Been impressed with him early on," Lovie Smith said of Derrick Smith. "When you have to sit out a year, you’re anxious to play. We’re expecting a big hitter to give us a little bit of a different dimension there. I think about the last 15 years I’ve been in the program, I’ve started about five safeties. We need all hands on deck."
Or, as Adams put it: “He’s kind of like a freak because he’s a big guy, 6-2, (220) playing back there at safety. He moves very well. He’s picking up the defense kind of like a freak. Great player. I think the biggest thing you see, even without the pads, is he’s going to bring it every time. You can just hear it, the way he speaks, the way he talks just a fearless approach. You kind of like that as a player."
The reality is, Derrick Smith is hungry to play — to feel the elation of a big hit or to contribute to an Illinois team that welcomed him with open arms last fall following his transfer from Miami. He worked hard to earn that trust by bringing energy to the practice field every day.
“His size is definitely something that’s going to help us in the secondary," Brown said." Derrick brings a different physicality to our secondary that’s going to be extremely helpful this season. I can’t wait to see him out there."
Derrick Smith learned the ins and outs of Lovie Smith's system all while longing to be back out on the field on Saturdays. He played in 25 of a possible 26 career games at Miami with 24 total tackles before transferring to Illinois.
But he said it doesn't feel like he's really played the game since his senior year at Trinity Catholic High School in Jacksonville, Fla., where he became a three-star recruit and the No. 77-rated athlete in the nation.
On Oct. 24, when Illinois opens the delayed Big Ten season at No. 19 Wisconsin, he'll be ready to go against the traditionally run-heavy Badgers.
“It was really mental when I was sitting out because I wanted to play so bad," Derrick Smith said. "It hurt me a little bit, but now I’m here and now it’s time to go."
No more boxing gloves for the time being. No more scout team. Derrick Smith is less than a month away from his first game since Dec. 27, 2018 in Miami's loss to Wisconsin in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl.
“It’s going to be a rage," Derrick Smith said of his first hit. "I know one those pads come on Oct. 24 and I get to hit somebody, I don’t even know the feeling. It’s going to be crazy. It’s going to be exciting."
PHOTOS: 32 historical Illini photos
Looking up
Good Block
Taking a Dive
On the loose
University of Illinois Football
Coming at ya
To run
Joyous
Lester
Sack attack
Waiting
A coming through
Sideline maneuver
Mowing them down
That's my buddy
1992
Traffic
Busting through
Final Exit
Scrum
On the run
Sack attack
Pileup
Take that
1991
Lean on me
Way to go
1991
The peoples' choice
It's good
Touchdown Hero
That's Six
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!