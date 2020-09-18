Watch now: How golf has infiltrated the Illinois football team with a scouting report from James McCourt

Later, McCourt pointed out Darkangelo's game, though the putting could use some work, and how good Wofford transfer Blake Jeresaty was before season-ending shoulder surgery.

“I’m talking a big game," McCourt said. "The good thing about it is they’re all going out there to have fun with it. It’s funny because they’re all going to have fun but they also all want to beat each other."

Hansen said he didn't do much golfing before this summer but intends to play on long after the pandemic and after his time in Champaign. McCourt's the clear top golfer on the team, Hansen said, and though he's never shared the course with Robinson — rumor has it he's a steady No. 2. Third-best is a toss up, Hansen said, though he probably won't be putting himself in that conversation.

"I was pretty bad at the beginning of the summer," Hansen said. "I’m still pretty bad but it’s much better than how we started."

More than anything, golf turned into something to do to break the days inside an apartment or the social media rumors that ran rampant before the Big Ten announced it was going to play fall football after all, following a postponement in August.