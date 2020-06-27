Watch now: How Illinois football strength and conditioning coach Lou Hernandez is 'navigating uncharted waters'

CHAMPAIGN — In nearly three decades in the field of strength and conditioning coaching, Lou Hernandez has seen it all — almost.
He's seen weight rooms change and the buildings that house them blossom. He's seen technology advance so far that coaching staffs sound like scientists when they talk about an athlete's body. He's watched the style of training change from the dogged first-day workouts where players crawled out of the facility to a more nuanced approach based around science, maximum progress and the prevention of injuries.
Each change brings adaptation and a lesson for the proverbial playbook. Until March, Hernandez, Illinois football's head strength and conditioning coach, could have opened the book to the appendix, picked out a scenario and referred back to how he handled it when initially writing that chapter.
Then March happened. College athletes across the country were sent home in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Multi-million dollar facilities sat empty for approximately three months. Workouts were limited to what was available at their home, or in a best-case, a private gym. Some student-athletes had access to grandiose facilities or equipment and some relied on running and body-weight exercises. Suddenly there was no baseline for conditioning.
Even workouts done at home couldn't easily match the work done around a college football team in the presence of coaches while complementing that work with plans from nutritionists and dietitians. Therein was the struggle Hernandez was faced with when University of Illinois student-athletes began returning to campus earlier this month.
“There’s nothing to reference," Hernandez said Thursday on a Zoom call. "I can’t go back into any of my diaries or my notebooks or anything at all whatsoever to look back and say, ‘Wow, OK, I remember there were these adjustments or we had this holiday.’ There is absolutely nothing to reference. There is no research on how to come back after almost four months off. I would never be the university that would want to volunteer for that study in the first place. Nobody has actually done that. That’s a really difficult challenge. We are really navigating in uncharted waters."
Hernandez said about 35 football players are back on campus for voluntary workouts with freshmen and other players beginning to phase back to Champaign-Urbana in July. The players and coaching staff are clad with masks, running and lifting at a distance — though for some lifts like a squat or bench press spotters are "in the vicinity" should an emergency happen — and undergo routine COVID-19 testing.
Hernandez said groups begin at 7 a.m., then another group comes in at 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Football players are spread between the Smith Center's weight room and the old football weight room at Memorial Stadium, which is now used for Olympic sports. Players who workout at the Smith Center run outside in the grass fields, and players who workout in the old football weight room run inside Memorial Stadium. Without access to both weight rooms, Hernandez estimates his staff would be there until 11 p.m. The ratio of one strength coach to nine athletes, Hernandez said, is a pretty typical ration.
“We’ve made a lot of adjustments when it comes to how we work a normal work day," he said. "We’ve had a tremendous amount of help to be able to do so, following the state’s guidelines when it comes down to a maximum of 10 people in our rooms."
When players initially returned, Hernandez implemented an idea he took from University of Illinois women's soccer coach Janet Rayfield called the "beep test" where athletes run for 21 meters at a time, with each laps getting faster between reps. It helps measure heart rate and VO2 max. That test gives Hernandez a base line of where athletes are as they return to campus.
Some athletes returned in tip-top shape, Hernandez said, and others have a ways to go.
“Unfortunately, we’ve had a few guys who have struggled with that,” Hernandez said. “They’re going to continue to work with our medical staff until they can get to a better conditioning level. Once they’re done from that check off then we’re going to go ahead and start to take them and work with them to get them where they need to be. That has been very helpful for us right now to get an idea of where our guys are."
The goal, of course, is to have the athletes ready when — and if — the college football season begins. The NCAA approved a six-week practice plan leading in to the start of training camps to help athletes be prepared for the season. In a typical June, Hernandez said, the focus is on work capacity and longer runs and July is for maximum loads.
That schedule is adapted, of course, this year.
“It’s not an ideal summer, but it’s a summer," Hernandez said. "We’re going to get our guys in the best shape they can get in with the amount of time that we have to be ready for (training) camp. ... This is definitely a new approach for us all. We’re going to have to keep our minds open and be able to evaluate and adjust and do what we need to do to have a successful camp. All of our guys are at least going to have a great base and a great foundation going into camp."
