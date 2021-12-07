Watch now: Illini dominate the boards as another Hawkeye comeback falls short

IOWA CITY — For the second straight game, the Iowa basketball team dug itself a very deep hole in the second half against what is expected to be one of the Big Ten's elite teams.

And for the second straight game, they dug their way almost completely out of that hole.

Almost. Not quite, though.

The Hawkeyes' rally from a 15-point deficit fell just short as they struggled to contain 7-foot Kofi Cockburn and a trio of Illinois perimeter players in going down to an 87-83 loss to the Fighting Illini on Monday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

It didn't take any deep analysis to figure out why the Hawkeyes fell to 0-2 in the Big Ten: They were outrebounded 52 to 23 in the game. The Illini had 19 rebounds just at the offensive end and Cockburn finished with 18 boards to go with 17 points.

"This rebounding line is just unacceptable," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said as he stared at his stat sheet in the postgame news conference. "I've been coaching 40 years and I've never seen anything like it."

McCaffery and his players pointed to a few long rebounds off misses that the Illini simply beat them to, but admitted that was hardly a valid explanation.

"At the end of the day, it's a matter of who wants it more," said forward Keegan Murray, who returned from an ankle injury to lead Iowa with 19 points.

"We always say the toughest team wins and rebounding is toughness," Cockburn added.

In spite of the huge rebounding differential, the Hawkeyes very nearly completed another wild comeback with the use of pressure defense. They trailed by 15 points (62-47) with just under nine minutes to go and still were down 72-61 with 3 1/2 minutes remaining.

That's when Murray came to life. The 6-foot-9 sophomore, who sat out Friday's loss at Purdue with a sprained ankle, scored eight points in a one-minute explosion that included a 3-pointer, a steal and dunk and a conventional 3-point play to chop the Illinois lead to 72-69.

Jacob Grandison, who shared scoring honors with Antonio Plummer with 21 points, countered with a short jumper, Murray made two free throws but then Plummer drained his fourth 3 of the game from the left corner. Plummer then added two free throws with 1:02 remaining to make it 79-71.

The Hawkeyes continued to score in the final minute, including 3-pointers by Ahron Ulis and Tony Perkins, but they had to foul to get the ball back and Grandison and Plummer kept making free throws. Grandison provided one final clincher with a second remaining.

"It wasn't pretty but we did two things you need to do to win on the road, which is rebound and execute late, especially at the free throw line," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said.

Trent Frazier added 18 points for the Illini, who had only six different players score. Cockburn did most of his damage in the final 20 minutes after having only three points (on one shot attempt) and five rebounds at halftime.

"In the second half I just got more aggressive," Cockburn said. "I think I was playing a little passive in the first half."

The Illini (7-2, 2-0 Big Ten) led by as many as 10 points early as Plummer fired in 11 points in the first 6 1/2 minutes.

But Iowa's second unit, sparked by Perkins, completely turned the game around with a 21-2 scoring run. Illinois made just 1 of 9 shots in that 7 1/2-minute stretch and turned the ball over six times against Iowa's pressure defense.

"We just got out of character," Underwood said. "We also didn't do a very good job of getting the ball to Kofi in the first half but they had a lot to do with that."

Reserves scored 19 of those 21 points for Iowa with Perkins getting 12 points in that binge.

"That (second) group was really good, which really helped because our starting group didn't have it tonight," McCaffery said. "That was obvious."

The Hawkeyes had a 31-22 lead at that point, but the Illini crept back and grabbed a 39-36 halftime lead on a Grandison 3-pointer with six seconds left in the half. Cockburn then went to work building a larger margin after halftime.

Perkins, who finished with 16 points, took some solace from the fact that the Hawkeyes never gave up and made it a close game at the end.

"It shows we've got heart," he said. "All of us have heart. But then after you lose you think that trying to fight from behind all the time really gets old."

Patrick McCaffery added 12 points for Iowa with Ulis contributing 11 points seven assists and three steals. The Hawkeyes (7-2, 0-2 Big Ten) turned the ball over only four times while coaxing the Illini into 18.

Murray, the nation's leading scorer, netted 17 of his points in the second half after having only two points and no rebounds in the first half.

"I was just getting my feet under me," he said. "With the ankle injury, that's tough. In the first half, I was just trying to get a feel for things. In the second half, I got my Mo-Jo back and got into the flow more."

