Watch now: Illinois basketball alums get together to play for House of 'Paign in The Basketball Tournament

Finke, Black, Egwu and Hill all played together for at least one season in Champaign. There's a chemistry about the team that has been reforged after a few days of practice on Columbus.

“For whatever reason, it just seems like we’ve been playing for a long time," Egwu, the all-team leader in blocked shots in Illinois men's basketball history, said. "That just goes to the way Mike has combined this team and bringing in the players that he’s brought in. It’s just a good mix and a good gel."

Said Finke, who played in the tournament for a different team last year: “The chemistry is going to be there just because we played together before but also because there’s a great group of guys on the team. I think we all have the same goal, obviously, we all want to win so there’s not many egos and not too many people trying to do more. We all accept what we need to do to help each other win."

On Saturday, the stage will belong to the The Basketball Tournament. The PGA Tour's Rocket Mortgage Classic will be the only only sports on all day. Tournament play begins at 2 p.m. on ESPN with a total of four games. The House of 'Paign is scheduled for the third game of the day.