Watch now: Illinois football back at training camp; will wear pads on Wednesday

In those five practices, the Illini never wore full pads, but rather they stayed in their helmets and jerseys. When the season was postponed on Aug. 11, players were given the option to return home before getting back together when classes started on Aug. 24, for more pad-less practices.

With the Big Ten opting to reinstate the fall football season, teams are inching towards padded practices with the season less than a month away. It's not that the last seven weeks have been lost time. Head coach Lovie Smith said the team was able to do skill work, including some 7-on-7.

“I think most coaches would say that they would like more time to teach and to be able to teach where you’re not rushed," Smith said. "It seems like every year I’ve been in coaching and you go into the first game, there’s never enough time. It seems like we’ve had a lot of time. We’ve had so many walk-throughs.

Smith said some of the concentration has been on observing where younger players are athletically as well as installing offense, defense and special teams in detail.

“When you haven’t been able to go into pads, of course, it makes you lean towards some of those things," he said. "It feels like we’re going into the next phase of true training camp, ready to go."