Watch now: Illinois football coach Lovie Smith delivers powerful message on Lunch Talk Live

"What I’ve always talked about, last election, ‘Guys, be informed. This is a true way for people to hear your voice,'" Smith said. "Right now, I see a lot of protests. Protests are good. Then what do we do? It’s like there’s a death, there’s a funeral, then after the funeral, the next day everybody goes home. What I’m going to insist on, first off, all of our guys register to vote. That’s just a part of it, register to vote. Be informed. If you don’t like what’s going on right now, and we in America have acknowledged that we don’t like what’s going on right now, we have to look first at our leader. Do we like the policies that he has in place? Congress? Local government? This is how you have true change. For us, we have to get back to make sure people are informed.