Watch now: Illinois football gets verbal commitment from Sedarius McConnell in Class of 2021

“We talked everyday," McConnell said. "I got comfortable with them. That’s where I was wanted the most so I appreciated that. They were after me the hardest."

McConnell can play defensive end — his position at Westlake — or could move inside when he gets to Illinois. He's the No. 88-ranked player in the state of Georgia, according to 247Sports and the No. 1059 player in the country according to the same website.

“A complete defensive lineman; not only a great pass rusher, but a great run stopper, a smart defensive lineman," McConnell said of what he brings to Illinois.

He started playing football at the age of five years old after being chased by a dog and successfully evading being bitten. His uncles noticed, got him into football and he's never looked back. His teams found success, and he fell in love with the idea of winning.

“We were undefeated for years," McConnell said. "We never lost a game until we turned nine year old. Our team from when I was five, we stuck together all throughout rec ball. We lost our first game when we turned nine so I got used to winning and liking it."