Watch now: Illinois football lands commitment from in-state offensive lineman Zachary Barlev

Check out my jr highlights. 🥞🥞https://t.co/E6ckCbsaN7— Zachary Barlev (@Barlev23) November 28, 2019
CHAMPAIGN — Zachary Barlev simply chuckles.
What does he like about the University of Illinois' football team? Start with everything and work from there. The coaches. The direction. The people. The facility.
“Basically almost everything," he said on Saturday morning.
Pinpointing exactly one reason isn't easy. Or likely. On Friday, in a span of six hours, he de-committed from Bowling Green and pledged a verbal commitment to Lovie Smith and the University of Illinois. He was the second verbal commitment of the day, joining Florida defensive back Tyler Strain. Barlev is the 15th verbal commitment to Illinois, and 14th since May.
Barlev is a 6-foot-4, 292-pound three-star commit from Plainfield East High School and is ranked the No. 77 offensive guard in the country, according to 247Sports. He's the No. 43-ranked player in the state and had offers from Bowling Green, Columbia, Harvard, Western Kentucky and other FCS programs.
“The first thing that you get with Zach Barlev is the kid you want on your team who is going to do everything they can to do the right thing for the program," said Plainfield East head football coach Brad Kunz. "He’s one of the most coachable kids I’ve worked with."
Respect my decision @CoachKunz59 @BengalFB @EDGYTIM @DeepDishFB @AllenTrieu pic.twitter.com/ZvBn9qUvbq— Zachary Barlev (@Barlev23) July 24, 2020
He's the second in-state recruit in the class, joining Loyola Academy center Josh Kreutz.
So, about that Bowling Green verbal commitment.
Illinois offered Barlev a scholarship in February after visitng campus, but was awaiting MRI results on Barlev's hip, he said. He suffered a bone chip in his left hip in December during wrestling season and Illinois wanted to sign off on the MRI. Things slowed down and Bowling Green came swooping back in. Barlev committed on July 4.
The Illini stayed in touch, Barlev said, and earlier this week he said they were happy with what they saw in the MRI. Barlev liked Illinois from the start and de-committed from Bowling Green around noon on Friday. He announced his commitment to Illinois around 6 p.m. Friday.
Barlev was infatuated with Illinois after he got the offer. Kunz said when other schools came through to recruit, Barlev often wore his Illinois gear.
“When Illinois offered him, that’s what he wanted to do," Kunz said. "It’s unfortunate that he had a slight wrestling injury. ... When college coaches are taking a chance on a kid, they’re making a five-year investment on one of their 85 scholarships. It’s a thing where you have to do those things. You have to check on everything and the medical records and all that stuff. They did a great job of that and now here we are."
He said Illinois sees him as a guard and offensive line coach Bob McClain will teach him how to play center, to fit into a model of offensive line versatility the Illini have shown.
“My determination and how I got stronger and how I’ve been working through this quarantine time," Barlev said of what the Illini like about him.
He's also an all-state wrestler, which helps him on the offensive line. Illinois has had success with wrestlers along the line, including current guard Kendrick Green, tackle Alex Palczewski and former guard Nick Allegretti. Wrestling has been huge for Barlev. He advanced to state in 2018 and was able to see the State Farm Center.
“Wrestling has literally been my stepping stone for football," Barlev said. "It’s helped me so much throughout everything. It gave me some athleticism, some strength in my legs. It made me a lot faster. I was able to move my body a lot more."
Barlev is the third offensive lineman to commit to Illinois for the Class of 2021, joining Kreutz and Brody Wisecarver, from St. Louis. Illinois currently has one of the most experienced offensive lines in the Big Ten, but will lose Palczewski, Doug Kramer, Vederian Lowe and likely starter Blake Jeresaty after the season to graduation. Green will have one more season of eligibility, but is already catching the eyes of scouts.
Illinois also landed transfer Brevyn Jones from Mississippi State.
Kunz said Barlev played tackle last season and will play guard this season but could also play center. In other words, he's versatile.
"I think he can play all five spots on the line," Kunz said. "That's something that's rare."
Meet the verbal commitments of the Class of 2021
Brody Wisecarver, offensive line
Daniel "Snook" Edwards, cornerback
Sedarius McConnell, defensive line
Samari Collier, quarterback
Prince Green, cornerback
Trevor Moffitt, linebacker
Patrick Bryant, wide receiver
Theodore Lockley, athlete
Joriell Washington, safety
Dylan Rosiek, linebacker
Demond "DD" Snyder, safety
Kalen Villanueva, linebacker
Josh Kreutz, center
Zachary Barlev, offensive guard
Tyler Strain, defensive back
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!