Watch now: Illinois football lands commitment from in-state offensive lineman Zachary Barlev

He said Illinois sees him as a guard and offensive line coach Bob McClain will teach him how to play center, to fit into a model of offensive line versatility the Illini have shown.

“My determination and how I got stronger and how I’ve been working through this quarantine time," Barlev said of what the Illini like about him.

He's also an all-state wrestler, which helps him on the offensive line. Illinois has had success with wrestlers along the line, including current guard Kendrick Green, tackle Alex Palczewski and former guard Nick Allegretti. Wrestling has been huge for Barlev. He advanced to state in 2018 and was able to see the State Farm Center.

“Wrestling has literally been my stepping stone for football," Barlev said. "It’s helped me so much throughout everything. It gave me some athleticism, some strength in my legs. It made me a lot faster. I was able to move my body a lot more."