Watch now: Illinois football team opens unique training camp amid COVID-19 pandemic

“Our players will be tested daily. Not many can say that. As far as knowing what’s going on with each one of our athletes, we’ll have about as good a test to know that before we get on the football field as anyone. No system is fool-proof. It’s still about compliance a little bit for us and our players."

Palczewski, a senior offensive tackle, senior linebacker Jake Hansen and Smith understand the severity of the pandemic, but believe in the systems in place for the safety of student-athletes and the coaches. Palczewski said his mother is a nurse who works on the Intensive Care Unit floor and works with COVID-19 patients. When he showed her the plan, she was comfortable, he said.

“She’s seen very young people, in their 30s," Palczewski said. "Obviously we’re very healthy dudes; we’re college Division I athletes. It’s how serious this can be. Maybe it might not affect us but maybe if we transmit it to one of these coaches or a pedestrian or someone, eventually it can reach someone who has immune deficiency. Being serious with it, always wearing a mask and being smart."