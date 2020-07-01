Watch now: Illinois linebacker Milo Eifler opens up about concerns and questions with resuming college football

Would he be on the field if the season began tomorrow?

“Is there a vaccine?" Eifler asked back before continuing. “I don’t know. It’s hard to say. The football player in me wants to put on pads right now. At the same time, you’ve just got to go through all these little things. Just leaving the house to go to the grocery store, I know everybody has been a little scared, like, man, what if I go eat with my friend on Friday and go out to an outdoor-seated restaurant or something like that?

"You want to do those things, but I know in the back of your head you’re like, ‘Dang, I don’t know. Is it right?’ ”

Eifler said he wants to see more from the NCAA.

“I just want to know the NCAA knows what’s going on right now," Eifler said. "They know that we’re kind of at risk for continuing with practicing and with the playing of sports. I’m sure from their perspective, sure they would want a college football season to happen. Do they know what we’re really going through? I’m working out with my team and doing all of this, but we’re still at risk. We’re not superheroes. I want the NCAA to know that and be more vocal.