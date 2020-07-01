Watch now: Illinois linebacker Milo Eifler opens up about concerns and questions with resuming college football

CHAMPAIGN — Linebacker Milo Eifler said he will go through the proper testing and quarantining as he begins to return to the Illinois football team, which he will do on Monday.
There are strict protocols place for the University of Illinois to safely return athletes for voluntary workouts after everything was suspended in mid-March because of the coronavirus. Roughly 35 players are already back for those workouts and more will return on Monday, July 6. But that doesn't mean Eifler is without concerns or questions regarding how sports will resume, particularly college football, in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Wednesday afternoon, Eifler posted those concerns on his Twitter page.
"I understand that people want to see us play this season but in reality how can a team full of 100+ student athletes fully function during a pandemic," Eifler wrote in a tweet. "Trust, my teammates and I want to play. But schools around the country are showing blatant disregard for student athletes."
The post came roughly an hour before he was scheduled to speak to the media via Zoom. The meeting was postponed more than two hours, during which Eifler spoke with Illinois football head coach Lovie Smith and athletic director Josh Whitman about the post. A spokesperson said they wanted to hear Eifler's concerns directly, rather than through social media or the media.
Eifler opened his meeting with the media to clarify what, exactly, he meant by the tweet.
“I want to clarify that I’m grateful for the U of I athletics and the program," Eifler said. "They’re ensuring safety and making sure their athletes, and the football team in particular, with the pandemic … they’re following the instructions that they’re given and they’re trying to have a football season.
“I’m lucky to be at Illinois. I could be somewhere else right now. I want to make sure they’re working hard so that we can return to workouts and that all conferences need to work together to make sure every athlete has equal access to safety protocols that protect our health. That’s where I was just trying to reach out and make sure that’s what the focus and emphasis was on.
“After Twitter, I know it took a little left turn like, is this about Illinois? No, it’s not. I just want everybody’s safety to be the main protocol. With this pandemic, who knows where we’re going to end up in two to three months, especially with college football being such a lucrative sport, especially with the NCAA. Everybody loves college football. I just want to make sure that everybody is on the same page from students to faculty to coaches."
Eifler has since clarified again that his concern isn't with the university, but rather has questions about the NCAA's plans. Campuses across the country have welcomed players back for voluntary workouts and positive tests have shown up throughout the country. The Clemson football team has 37 positive tests, for example, and the Kansas State football team has suspended workouts because of an outbreak.
Logistically, how will teams continue if there's an outbreak? What about traveling from Champaign, Ill. to Piscataway, New Jersey to play Rutgers. Is that a bus trip? Several planes to account for social distancing?
During an hour-long Zoom meeting with reporters, Eifler presented several questions about the uncertainty of returning to sports, including how travel will work and bigger picture questions like playing opposing teams. Many of his teammates supported him on Twitter after his initial tweet.
“I’m just trying to make sure, ‘Are we protected?’ Just saying for future references, say we don’t have a football season, will I still have a scholarship? Will I be able to play come 2021 and be able to do spring footbal?" Eifler said. "It’s just little things like that. I do want to have one more season of college football."
There are several group messages, Eifler said, discussing the virus. Some of the questions are being answered, Eifler said, by talking to his teammates who have been participating in the workouts. The university has previously said it will not announce or confirm any positive tests.
"I feel like all the players are on the same page as, ‘Yeah, we want to come back and we want to play, but we want to make sure our health and safety is the priority,' which it is," Eifler said. "Mr. Whitman starts off every meeting like that. We’re trying to make sure that our football players, basketball players and other athletes, their safety is the No. 1 priority."
Eifler enters his senior year after recording 63 total tackles, 10 tackles for a loss and two sacks last season. In June, Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy said Eifler and senior linebacker Nate Hobbs were players to watch. Eifler sat out prior to last season per NCAA transfer rules after transferring from the University of Washington.
Would he be on the field if the season began tomorrow?
“Is there a vaccine?" Eifler asked back before continuing. “I don’t know. It’s hard to say. The football player in me wants to put on pads right now. At the same time, you’ve just got to go through all these little things. Just leaving the house to go to the grocery store, I know everybody has been a little scared, like, man, what if I go eat with my friend on Friday and go out to an outdoor-seated restaurant or something like that?
"You want to do those things, but I know in the back of your head you’re like, ‘Dang, I don’t know. Is it right?’ ”
Eifler said he wants to see more from the NCAA.
“I just want to know the NCAA knows what’s going on right now," Eifler said. "They know that we’re kind of at risk for continuing with practicing and with the playing of sports. I’m sure from their perspective, sure they would want a college football season to happen. Do they know what we’re really going through? I’m working out with my team and doing all of this, but we’re still at risk. We’re not superheroes. I want the NCAA to know that and be more vocal.
"They have all the power in the world. They kind of control what we’re doing right now. We need some reassurance from those people that we’re being taken care of the right way and not be put aside, like, ‘Oh, they’re football players. They’re tough enough. They can do this. They can do that.’ We’re humans too. I want that reassurance, that OK, from the NCAA. They definitely play a big role. Sure, a scholarship would be nice if the football season is cancelled, but I want to know the NCAA cares, but they haven’t for a long time."
