Watch now: Illinois senior cornerback Nate Hobbs playing with different mindset as veteran leader

Smith and his coaching staff are expecting a big year from Hobbs.

“I have seen growth," Smith said. "First off the field, but that’s normal. You’re young when you come here and you eventually get to a point when you say, ‘OK, this is serious. I need to act like a pro with everything I do: Off the field and my preparation on the field.’ Eventually, what you put into it is what you get out of it. Nate is in that place.

“He’s played enough football now to see he can really excel at what he’s doing. It takes a different guy to play corner. He loves to compete. It’s one thing to jump, catch the ball and do all that. I love that he loves contact also. You get to a point where we’re expecting him to have that year, statistically but consistent play every week. That’s what I think we’ll see."

All the while, Hobbs is preparing for the season with his hometown of Louisville, Ky. still on his mind. The city is in the middle of the conversation of social and racial injustices following the results of a grand jury investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by Louisville police officers in March. One officer has been indicted for wanton endangerment.