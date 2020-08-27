Watch now: Illinois sophomore Kofi Cockburn: 'The biggest thing right now is empathy'

People, particularly younger athletes and fans, look to him, and he relishes the opportunity to use his platform. Though everyone has a voice, he said, not everyone has a platform to allow that voice to reach tens of thousands of people.

“I try to use my voice on Instagram, on Twitter as much as I can but I feel like people are hurting," Cockburn said. "Put yourself in their shoes. What if that was happening to you or your family member? You’d want to speak out against it. I feel like it’s really big what people are doing right now, putting this out there and trying to get justice and trying to get their voice out there."

Cockburn came to the United States from Jamaica in 2015 and had a different experience with race. He described the country as "joyful" and said people come together to fix situations. Conversations, he said, are different. Cockburn has an outgoing personality, which he said he had to temper when he arrived in the United States and learn the most effective way to communicate with people.