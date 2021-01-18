Watch now: Illinois' Trent Frazier looking for the complete 40-minute team performance against Penn State

CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois men's basketball team get its first repeat opponent on Tuesday when Penn State arrives at the State Farm Center for the 7:30 p.m. tip off.
Although the Illini came away with the 98-81 victory on the road Dec. 23, it's a performance that they don't want to repeat. Similarly to recent games against Northwestern, Maryland and Ohio State, they had a slow start and were down 19-4 early in the first half.
Behind 30 points from Ayo Dosunmu, 23 from Kofi Cockburn and 15 points and eight assists from Andre Curbelo off the bench, Illinois outscored the Nittany Lions 55-38 in the second half.
The game was another example of the Illini struggling to put a complete performance together, something senior Trent Frazier takes some responsibility for.
"As a four-year starter, I'm going to take a lot of accountability on these past three games and put that one me," he said. "I haven't done a good job of getting my team ready in the first half. I think I put a lot of responsibility on me because I always come ready to play and have energy on the defensive end and get my guys going. I've got to figure a way out to have my guys ready and play for 40 minutes."
The Illini have orchestrated one successful comeback in their last three games and Frazier's believes a complete performance would make the team unstoppable.
"The end of the story is that we have to find a way to put 40 minutes together," he said. "We can play for 20 minutes and we can be the best 20-minute team in the country. If we put two halves together, I really mean it, no one would be able to beat us."
Penn State comes to Champaign following a loss to Purdue 80-72 on Sunday which was their first game since Dec. 30.
"We are ready for a very talented Penn State team tomorrow and it is round two with them. (The initial Penn State meeting) was a game that was extremely interesting the first go around. Being down 19-4 is not something that you get overly excited about as a coach but we did settle in and found a way to play better over the course of that game," Underwood said.
Underwood didn't elaborate on the team meetings that occurred following the Ohio State defeat.
"We had a very good practice yesterday and (the issues we need to fix) are nothing that we haven't been talking about," he said. "From the consistency, to the continued growth. We will see tomorrow if we have addressed some of these things."
Penn State's key weapons are junior Myreon Jones (15.4 points per game) and 6-9 senior John Harrar.
"(Penn State) utilizes the 3-point line a great deal. They took 39 of them yesterday (against Purdue)," Underwood said. "They have one of the hardest playing guys in the league in John Harrar, who careered yesterday pointwise (14 points) and had 14 rebounds and 10 of them offensive. He's got an extremely good motor and is a guy that can get it going at anytime."
Penn State at No. 22 Illinois
WHEN: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: State Farm Center
TV: Big Ten Network (Brandon Gaudin and Stephen Bardo)
RADIO: Illini Sports Network
RECORDS: Illinois 9-5, 3-2; Penn State 3-5, 0-4
OF NOTE: Illinois leads the all-time series 30-19 and the Illini have won the last two meetings. Penn State (0-4) and Nebraska (0-5) are the two remaining Big Ten teams looking for their first conference win of the season.
Probable starters
Illinois
Player Ht. Yr. PPG
G — Trent Frazier 6-2, Sr. 8.4
G — Ayo Dosunmu 6-5 Jr. 22.4
G — Adam Miller 6-3 Fr. 9.6
F — Da'Monte Williams 6-3 Sr. 6.2
C — Kofi Cockburn 7-0 So. 17.1
Penn State
G — Myreon Jones 6-3 Jr. 15.4
G — Izaiah Brockington 6-4 Jr. 14.8
G — Jamari Wheeler 6-1 Sr. 5.0
F — John Harrar 6-9 Sr. 11.5
F — Seth Lundy 6-6 So. 11.9
