Watch now: Illinois' Trent Frazier looking for the complete 40-minute team performance against Penn State

The game was another example of the Illini struggling to put a complete performance together, something senior Trent Frazier takes some responsibility for.

"As a four-year starter, I'm going to take a lot of accountability on these past three games and put that one me," he said. "I haven't done a good job of getting my team ready in the first half. I think I put a lot of responsibility on me because I always come ready to play and have energy on the defensive end and get my guys going. I've got to figure a way out to have my guys ready and play for 40 minutes."

The Illini have orchestrated one successful comeback in their last three games and Frazier's believes a complete performance would make the team unstoppable.

"The end of the story is that we have to find a way to put 40 minutes together," he said. "We can play for 20 minutes and we can be the best 20-minute team in the country. If we put two halves together, I really mean it, no one would be able to beat us."

Penn State comes to Champaign following a loss to Purdue 80-72 on Sunday which was their first game since Dec. 30.