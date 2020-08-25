Watch now: Illinois wide receiver Brian Hightower receives NCAA waiver for immediate eligibility — whenever the season happens

Hightower wasn't entirely sure if a waiver was likely when he announced his intent to transfer to Miami, he was just making a decision tat fit him. He landed on Illinois, a team that has brought in any number of transfers and has hit on most of them while providing an opportunity to showcase skills. Fellow wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe comes to mind and Hightower used to work out at USC when he was in high school and ran into Imatorbhebhe here and there. Now they're paired together in Champaign after beginning their college careers elsewhere.

Illinois tight end Luke Ford was denied a waiver for immediate eligibility last season after transferring from Georgia, and Chase Brown received a waiver a few weeks into the season after transferring from Western Michigan. The NCAA hasn't been particularly transparent — an argument could be made for the NCAA also lacking consistency — in the waiver process. Hightower just had to bide his time and wait.

“It’s a long process," he said. "It was really just a patient process. I had to sit and wait but still approach everything as if it was going to be received."