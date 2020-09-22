Watch now: 'It's time to take the next step' Illinois defensive secondary has talent and experience

“Especially playing on defense, it’s all about communication and being in the right spot at the right time," Brown said. I’ve played with these guys for two years now and going on to my third. Being able to build that relationship with them inside the locker room and knowing their strengths and weaknesses and them knowing my strengths and weaknesses really helps. You can kind of communicate to guys if you need help somewhere or if they see something and you want to tell them what’s going on."

Neither Adams nor Brown are interested in creating a pre-season hype video for their position group, but instead are confident enough to encourage people to let the film speak for itself at the end of the year. The secondary, combined with the returns of linebackers Jake Hansen and Milo Eifler along with Khalan Tolson, create an experienced back seven on defense. That's an important note for this defense given the defensive line was hit hard by graduation.

Before training camp, and the actual season itself, got postponed in August, Brown and Adams said there was a good feeling around camp. The feeling came with experience and knowledge in the system. They're able to play faster and without having to think through every step they take.