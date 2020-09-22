Watch now: 'It's time to take the next step' Illinois defensive secondary has talent and experience

CHAMPAIGN — For the better part of the last three years the defense of the Illinois football team has been gashed here or gutted there. It certainly wasn't entirely surprising considering the youth movement that head coach Lovie Smith put in place in one of the country's top conferences, but each stumbling block created a callous.
The tide began to turn last season en route to a bowl game, largely because the team's ability to create and score on takeaways. The Illini ranked No. 1 in the nation in defensive touchdowns, second in fumbles recovered, fourth in fumbles forced, fourth in turnovers forced and 12th in turnover margin.
#LovieBall in 2019 📈#JoinTheFight x #TooILL21 pic.twitter.com/OwA2ir4llV— Ashton Washington (Coach A) (@Ash3Washington) June 23, 2020
On top of that, the defense got older and used those miscues and errors as freshmen and sophomores and capitalized as upperclassmen. The season wasn't without clunkers. Nebraska accounted for 674 yards of total offense in a Week 4 win. Minnesota rushed for 332 yards the following week. Eastern Michigan had 470 yards of offense in a stunning Week 3 win. But there were games like Michigan State and Wisconsin where Illinois gave up more than 400 yards — and 526 against Michigan State — put played well enough to win.
Illinois ranked No. 11 in the conference in total defense last season, allowing 408.5 yards per game, which was nearly 100 yards per game better than 2018 when the Illini ranked last in the conference in total defense at 508.3 yards per game. In 2017, when this year's seniors were freshmen, Illinois ranked No. 12 in the conference in total defense at 418.4 yards per game.
Now, with a core of the back seven of the team's defense as seniors, sprinkled in with talented underclassmen and all but two starters returning, their a confident group entering the nine-game, delayed Big Ten season.
Not only have players like Nate Hobbs, Tony Adams and Sydney Brown played a lot of college football, they've played a lot of college football together.
“I think it determines the trust, knowing who I have out there," said Adams, who told reporters he's back to playing safety this season. "Say I see something, I can tell Nate, ‘I need you to cover me because I see something.’ Knowing you can trust somebody, knowing Nate has the athletic ability or Sydney or (sophomore) Devon (Witherspoon), or any one of those guys, Derrick (Smith) being out there. Knowing who you’re playing with so if you see something, you’ve got somebody to cover your back, basically."
Brown was a third team All-Big Ten safety last season and Adams went between corner and safety. Derrick Smith was a three-star recruit who played at the University of Miami before transferring to Illinois last year and sitting out per NCAA rules. Hobbs is an NFL prospect who was honorable mention All-Big Ten cornerback last season. Redshirt freshman Marqeuz Beason is the highest rated recruit in Lovie Smith's tenure and stood out as a cornerback in training camp before a season-ending ACL injury. Witherspoon was a late, under-the-radar addition who made a splash as a cornerback. Quan Martin also adds depth to the safety position and is versatile.
“Especially playing on defense, it’s all about communication and being in the right spot at the right time," Brown said. I’ve played with these guys for two years now and going on to my third. Being able to build that relationship with them inside the locker room and knowing their strengths and weaknesses and them knowing my strengths and weaknesses really helps. You can kind of communicate to guys if you need help somewhere or if they see something and you want to tell them what’s going on."
Neither Adams nor Brown are interested in creating a pre-season hype video for their position group, but instead are confident enough to encourage people to let the film speak for itself at the end of the year. The secondary, combined with the returns of linebackers Jake Hansen and Milo Eifler along with Khalan Tolson, create an experienced back seven on defense. That's an important note for this defense given the defensive line was hit hard by graduation.
Before training camp, and the actual season itself, got postponed in August, Brown and Adams said there was a good feeling around camp. The feeling came with experience and knowledge in the system. They're able to play faster and without having to think through every step they take.
“There’s not a lot of miscues mentally like in the past," Hansen said. "Everyone is on the same page, knows what everyone is doing for the most part and everything is communicated very well; I’d say that’s the biggest difference. We’re a lot deeper and we have more talent."
If the Illini are on the cusp of what they're confident they can be, this moment will be even sweeter in part because of the road taken to get here.
“Your freshman year, you don’t really understand it, us being thrown into the fire at a young age playing against basically grown men," Adams said. "We’ve been through the growing pains. It’s time to take the next step."
