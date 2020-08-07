Watch now: Jake Hansen is the man in the middle for the Illinois football team

"First off, Jake is just an excellent football player; he gets it," Smith said via a Zoom conference from his office inside the Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Center. "He makes adjustments with it. It’s a natural transition for him to be the Mike linebacker for us this year. He knows the defense.

“He is like a coach on the football field. Once you get to your last year, we've gone though an awful lot."

Hansen, a 6-foot-1, 230-pound senior is tied for fourth-most in program history with eight career forced fumbles. In nine games last season he was an All-Big Ten honorable mention by both coaches and the media and had 72 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, one interception, seven forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Last year he took some reps in practice at middle linebacker just in case standout Dele Harding was sidelined. Those reps were helpful in learning the ins and outs of the spot. The position is the quarterback of the defense, and now the show runs through Hansen this year.

“It obviously means a little bit more. You’re making all the calls, making all the checks, everyone is relying on you the whole time," Hansen said. "It’s a big step and (I'm) excited to take that step and fill that role."