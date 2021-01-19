Watch now: No. 22 Illinois ups the intensity in blowout win against Penn State

CHAMPAIGN — One way to guarantee a hot start to a game is not even give your opponent a chance at the lead.
The was the Illini's strategy Tuesday against Penn State at the State Farm Center: Take the lead and don't look back.
Illinois was up 13-5 in the first 3:45 of the game including seven points early from Kofi Cockburn, who finished with a sixth consecutive double-double of 21 points and 12 rebounds. Besides one 17-17 tie, Illinois was in the lead and in control for the entire 40 minutes, winning 79-65.
"We completed more in practice (this week) and I think the coaches did a really good job with the practice plan, putting in different line ups and finding five guys who were going to play for 40 minutes from start to finish," Trent Frazier said. "We have one team goal and that is to win. We got better tonight and took a step forward."
It was the energetic performance that Illinois head coach Brad Underwood was desperately looking for after consecutive loses to Maryland and Ohio State.
Underwood made his first starting lineup adjustment of the season in starting redshirt-junior Jacob Grandison in place of Da'Monte Williams. Grandison's presence was felt with three points, four rebounds and three assists in the game. The team finished with 18 assists overall.
"We got off to a better start today and the insertion of Jacob worked out nice. It wasn't that Da'Monte was doing anything poorly. I thought it was just a change," Underwood said. "I don't really care too much about who starts and who doesn't. It is about trying to find that right mix.
"Eighteen assists is something I am really proud of and I'm really proud of our execution against (Penn State's) zone (defense). We have a very good passing team and that was evident tonight."
If intensity was what was needed, Giorgi Bezhanishvilli provided it by going to the floor to grab a loose ball and igniting the Illini bench early. A block on a dunk attempt by Penn State's Josh Harrar by Cockburn was another intensity-building play for the Illini in the first half. Bezhanishvilli finished with six points and two rebounds.
"I liked our energy and our sustainability tonight. Tonight's game was right up there. The unselfishness and the ability to turn down a good shot to get a great shot," Underwood said. "I'm excited. When we can have possessions where we don't over dribble, the ball moves and, more importantly, the players move, that's fun to see and that is really good basketball."
In the first half, one 10-0 run deserved another as the Illini went up 27-17, then 39-23, and led 42-28 at halftime.
Frazier connected on three first half 3-pointers and Adam Miller added two of his own but Penn State was able to hang around because of its own shooting from behind the arc. The Nittany Lions were 6-for-8 from 3 in the first 15 minutes of the game.
In the first Penn State meeting from Dec. 23, Ayo Dosunmu scored a game-high 30 points, but he was having trouble connecting on anything Tuesday. He finished the first half with three points on 1-for-5 shooting, including missing three 3-point attempts. As the lead approached 20 points, Dosunmu got more comfortable and finished with 13 points — his lowest total scoring performance since posting 12 against Purdue on Jan. 1.
Nine different Illini scored in the game and Frazier finished with 12.
Seth Lundy led Penn State (3-6, 0-5 Big Ten) with 11 points in the first half and Myreon Jones added nine. Jones finished with a team-high 20 points.
With Saturday's game against Michigan State postponed, Illinois (10-5, 6-3 Big Ten) will have more than a week off. The Illini are scheduled to play Fri., Jan. 29 against Iowa and standout Luka Garza at 8 p.m.
