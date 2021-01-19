Watch now: No. 22 Illinois ups the intensity in blowout win against Penn State

Underwood made his first starting lineup adjustment of the season in starting redshirt-junior Jacob Grandison in place of Da'Monte Williams. Grandison's presence was felt with three points, four rebounds and three assists in the game. The team finished with 18 assists overall.

"We got off to a better start today and the insertion of Jacob worked out nice. It wasn't that Da'Monte was doing anything poorly. I thought it was just a change," Underwood said. "I don't really care too much about who starts and who doesn't. It is about trying to find that right mix.

"Eighteen assists is something I am really proud of and I'm really proud of our execution against (Penn State's) zone (defense). We have a very good passing team and that was evident tonight."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If intensity was what was needed, Giorgi Bezhanishvilli provided it by going to the floor to grab a loose ball and igniting the Illini bench early. A block on a dunk attempt by Penn State's Josh Harrar by Cockburn was another intensity-building play for the Illini in the first half. Bezhanishvilli finished with six points and two rebounds.