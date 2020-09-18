Watch now: Senior Trent Frazier entering his 'last dance' with the Illinois men's basketball team

It didn't exactly sit well when Frazier wasn't selected as the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, or even finding himself in the conversation.

“I focused a lot these past couple of years on defense," Frazier said. "I think I’ve improved on that. I was (mad) they snubbed me out of Defensive Player of the Year or at least top defensive players in the conference."

That side of the ball as been a major point of growth for Frazier, who also has 1,119 career points and will likely finish his career with at least 1,500. He's calling this run his "last dance."

He spent most of his Zoom interview talking about ushering young players up to speed as one of just two seniors on the team, alongside Da'Monte Williams.

Those two have certainly seen a lot in Champaign. They arrived at the same time Underwood got to town and have watched players come in and transfer out, been a part of losing seasons — two of them, actually — and had the NCAA and Big Ten Tournament ripped from their grasps after a stellar season last year where the team was in the race for a Big Ten title.