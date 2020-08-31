Watch now: 'This is love right here," University of Illinois athletes participate in student-athlete organized Black Lives Matter march in Champaign

"Y’all out here for other people. None of that stuff happened to us. There’s probably been stuff that happened to y’all but none of that stuff happened to us. We’re here for other people. If we all can keep doing this and bring other people along, that’s how we stop this. That’s how we stop stop systemic racism, that’s how we stop people getting killed for the color of their skin and everything else."

Hobbs closed with a powerful message that drew a loud ovation from the crowd.

“I don’t care what anybody says: Love will always be stronger than hatred," he said. "This is love right here."

Social justice has been at the forefront of discussions in the past few months following the killings of Taylor and George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn. at the hands of police officers and the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Aug. 23. The NBA postponed two days of its playoffs in the bubble following the shooting of Blake and MLB teams, MLS teams, NFL teams and college football team either postponed competition for canceled practice for a time.