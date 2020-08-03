Watch now: University of Illinois athletes have had 23 positive COVID-19 tests since start of voluntary workouts

CHAMPAIGN — After previously stating the University of Illinois athletics department wouldn't release numbers regarding the results from COVID-19 tests, the athletic department released those on Monday.
As of July 30, Illinois had 164 student-athletes who had returned to campus to participate in voluntary team activities. The vast majority of these student-athletes, who began arriving in groups in early June, compete in the sports of football, soccer, volleyball, men’s basketball and women’s basketball. Since arriving on campus, all student-athletes have been tested at least weekly, with a total of more than 1,200 tests administered to student-athletes, the University of Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics said in a news release.
The testing returned 23 positive results, for an overall positivity rate of less than 1.9 percent. Of the 23 positive tests, only three remain active with all others having recovered and returned to activity. Twelve student-athletes tested positive upon arrival to campus. The remainder became positive through interaction between roommates or through community spread. Only four of the positive tests were remotely symptomatic. In those cases, symptoms were minor and there were no hospitalizations.
More than 100 football student-athletes are on campus, and they accounted for greater than 75 percent of the positive tests.
There is no evidence that any of the positive transmissions came through athletic activities or by the use of campus athletics facilities. The DIA and its sports medicine staff have followed strict protocols and testing procedures developed in consultation with campus and community partners, including the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, UI McKinley Health Center, Carle Health System and the University’s SHIELD group.
Guidance from national and state health officials, along with the NCAA and Big Ten, was also incorporated. These protocols relate to weekly testing, quarantining and isolation, daily screenings, facility access and cleaning, and workout procedures, all of which have contributed to the low positivity rate.
In addition to student-athlete testing, staff members who interact regularly with Illini student-athletes have been tested weekly as well. Out of more than 420 staff tests, only two positive results were reported.
