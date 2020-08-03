Watch now: 'We're going to be that team with the bullseye on our back,' Illinois men's basketball embracing expectations

It's been a steady climb of a commitment to youth and recruiting victories to lead Illinois to this point. Underwood was 26-39 after his second season in Champaign before a breaktrhough last year. There's plenty to work out between now and when (if) the season begins. The starting five, the rotation, roles, different lineups. Underwood had plans in place for life with Cockburn but not Dosunmu, without either of them and everything in between. He's still riding the high of both of them announcing their return. He was never going to fill their scholarship before they made a decision and ultimately didn't have to.

In that year at Kansas State, Underwood said the team was good but wasn't playing well and lost to Duke early a battle of teams ranked in the Top 5. Changes had to happen, and they did. A similar blueprint can exist at Illinois.

“I’m not going to be afraid to make changes, but the one thing I like about our group is the continuity piece," Underwood said. "When you bring these two guys back, it kind of reminds me of some old-school basketball teams at the collegiate level where you get a lot of guys back and you do add four talented young freshmen. The continuity, the knowing, knowing what it’s like to go on the road, knowing what it’s like to play in big games, that excites me. We’ll play on that a little more.