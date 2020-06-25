Watch now: What is Illinois basketball getting in center Brandon Lieb? 'He's willing to work for it.'

DEERFIELD — After a rough Friday night basketball game, Brandon Lieb used to ask Deerfield boys basketball coach Dan McKendrick if he could get in the gym early on Saturday morning for extra work.
Lieb would stay late after some practices or arrive early at others. At 7-feet tall in high school, most players are relegated to the post where few, if anyone, can match their size. Leib, no doubt, took advantage of that. But there was also some foresight involved in his development as a player. McKendrick said Lieb is an athletic big man who can finish with both hands, perhaps better with his non-dominant left hand, can dribble well, and the shooting has come through the form of hard work.
At the end of Lieb's junior year, through the summer and into his senior year, he worked tirelessly with assistant boys basketball coach Joel Kessler to develop his shooting ability. McKendrick said they started on roughly 15-footers and worked to the 3-point line. Most sessions included between 300-400 shots per session.
“He doesn’t have a big ego," McKendrick said. "He’s coachable. He works hard. Everything hasn’t always been handed to him and he hasn’t always been the big fish. He’s willing to work for it."
On Thursday, Lieb announced his verbal commitment to join the Illinois men's basketball team in the Class of 2020 after weighing the option of reclassifying to the Class of 2021 and joining a prep school.
🔶🔷COMMMITTED🔶🔷#illini pic.twitter.com/N26bC4MAur— Brandon Lieb (@brandonlieb12) June 25, 2020
Of course it would have been easier for Lieb to stay on the block and get shots at the rim. But big picture, McKendrick, Kessler and Lieb knew that college coaches put a premium on shooting that can help to play positionless basketball.
“They wanted to see me step out a little more and start expanding my game," Lieb said. "I think they knew as well as I did how invaluable a 7-footer who can play inside-out is to a college program. I ended up changing my shot, the whole mechanics of it, and ended up shooting about 40 percent from 3 and 65 percent from the field on the year. I’m really happy with the work I did and what I continue to do. I want to be more consistent. I have a lot of room to grow and a lot of stuff to improve on.
“Basketball is different than it used to be. It’s not big bodies banging down low anymore. It’s more fluid, up and down. You want five shooters on the floor. For me, I knew that was going to be huge in my recruiting and attractive for college programs."
The next, and perhaps biggest, step in Lieb's growth as a player is adding weight. He said he's up to about 214 pounds, which is roughly about 10 pounds heavier than he ended the season. McKendrick said Lieb and his older brother have been working in the basement of their home, lifting weights, eating right and doing CrossFit workouts.
Working with Illinois Strength and Conditioning coach Adam Fletcher will help Lieb add weight and muscle.
“Anyone who watches him play or sees him knows he’s going to have to get in the weight room down at Illinois, but I know that Coach Fletcher’s reputation is tremendous," McKendrick said. "If he’s going to have to practice against Kofi (Cockburn) every day he’s really going to have to live in the weight room."
It's not that Lieb hasn't tried to put on weight, but he has been growing, essentially nonstop, since middle school. He estimates he has grown about three inches a summer from then to the end of his high school career. It's hard to maintain weight while continuing to grow.
McKendrick has seen Lieb eat — a lot. The Deerfield team was at Chick Fil A for a meal and Lieb brought a full tray of food back to the table. McKendrick thought it was for multiple teammates. It wasn't.
"A lot of times you see a skinny kid like Brandon and think he’s scared to be in the weight room, but Brandon works really, really hard," McKendrick said. "He just grew so much it was hard for him to keep weight on but as he matures, I think he’s going to be really good for Illinois."
With added strength, and weight, McKendrick thinks will come added confidence.
“This is just my opinion, but I think so much of Brandon’s development is going to go hand-in-hand with his physical strength development," McKendrick said. "You get confidence when you’re able to anchor against bigger bodies and you feel like you’re physically imposing out there. Brandon is definitely imposing from a height perspective, but he doesn’t carry himself with that confidence that comes with having the body to go along with it.
“Basketball-wise, as a post player he’s a little easy to get off of his spot in the post because his strength and when he gets contact near the rim, it’s a little easier to bump him off of his shot. As he gets bigger and stronger, it’s going to go a long way towards him being able to finish through that contact.
“I think confidence in his body and confidence in his strength are going to continue to kind of blossom his game."
PHOTOS: 31 amazing Illini basketball history photos
1987
Ask Kendall
Big Reach
Celebrate
Center Court
Cheerleading
Chief Illiniwek
Coming through
Distraction
Easy does it
Efrem Winters
Efrem Winters
Fierce Rebound
Free for all
Getting physical
Hero of the hour
Illinettes
Illinois v. Iowa
In traffic
Kicking back
Long bombs
Nick Anderson
Pep band
Rebound
Relatives?
Talk of the Big Ten
To the wire
Tony Wysinger
Warming up
Whiz Kids Big Ten champs in '42, '43
Wrong, Mr. Referee
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!