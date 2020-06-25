Watch now: What is Illinois basketball getting in center Brandon Lieb? 'He's willing to work for it.'

Of course it would have been easier for Lieb to stay on the block and get shots at the rim. But big picture, McKendrick, Kessler and Lieb knew that college coaches put a premium on shooting that can help to play positionless basketball.

“They wanted to see me step out a little more and start expanding my game," Lieb said. "I think they knew as well as I did how invaluable a 7-footer who can play inside-out is to a college program. I ended up changing my shot, the whole mechanics of it, and ended up shooting about 40 percent from 3 and 65 percent from the field on the year. I’m really happy with the work I did and what I continue to do. I want to be more consistent. I have a lot of room to grow and a lot of stuff to improve on.

“Basketball is different than it used to be. It’s not big bodies banging down low anymore. It’s more fluid, up and down. You want five shooters on the floor. For me, I knew that was going to be huge in my recruiting and attractive for college programs."

The next, and perhaps biggest, step in Lieb's growth as a player is adding weight. He said he's up to about 214 pounds, which is roughly about 10 pounds heavier than he ended the season. McKendrick said Lieb and his older brother have been working in the basement of their home, lifting weights, eating right and doing CrossFit workouts.