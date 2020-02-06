'We didn't forget,' No. 20 Illinois hosts No. 9 Maryland for first place in Big Ten

CHAMPAIGN — Some losses have a way of sticking to a basketball team like glue. They're the kinds of losses that can't even be completely washed away by winning seven-of-eight games for a share of first place in the crowded Big Ten.
Perhaps not everything from those losses needs to be wiped away. The Illinois men's basketball team (16-6, 8-3) carries plenty from a Dec. 7 conference-opening loss at Maryland, where it led by 15 points in the second half before the lead slowly trickled down and Maryland guard Anthony Cowan Jr. hit a game-winning 3-pointer.
“It’s there," sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu said. "We didn’t forget. We remember how we were in the locker room. We remember the feeling. It stuck with us."
It was a lesson in the books of closing out games, and the Illini studied up after that. Illinois slammed the door on Wisconsin, Rutgers, Northwestern, Purdue, Michigan and Minnesota.
Dosunmu is smart enough to know that most games in the Big Ten come down to the home stretch, the precious final five minutes of a game. Illinois gets another crack at Maryland to right that late-game lapse at 7 p.m. Friday, when the No. 9-ranked Maryland (18-4, 8-3) comes to Champaign (FS1) with a five-game winning streak. The winner will have a one-game lead in the Big Ten.
“I want them to play for first," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. "I think Mark’s got his team probably ready to play for first, or (Michigan State coach) Tom (Izzo), or (Iowa coach) Fran (McCaffery), or (Penn State coach) Pat (Chambers) or whoever. It’s what we do. We’re playing to win this game. It just happens to be right now the two teams that are tied for first and the winner gets sole possession."
This is the latest Illinois has been in first place in the conference since Feb. 13, 2010.
“I mean, the competitiveness in us knows what’s at stake," Dosunmu said. "I would be lying to you if I said it was just a regular game. At the same time, we don’t want to get too high or get too low. We want to play how we play. We don’t want to come out with too many emotions and then get off our game plan, but we still come into the game knowing its a big game."
There's a difference about Illinois this time around against Maryland. Underwood called the first game against Maryland a "growth game," and said the team has turned the ball over less and bought in on defense more.
You have free articles remaining.
"I think that loss opened up a lot of people’s eyes," freshman center Kofi Cockburn said. "We realized what we could do with that loss because everybody knows we were up and they came back and pulled one out. It was a tough one, but we realized what we could do and how good we could become."
Said Underwood: "I think we're better in every aspect of the game."
Thing is, Maryland has changed, too. The Terrapins are bombing 3-pointers at a high clip, shooting 31.7 percent in Big Ten games. At the center of Maryland is 6-foot-10 sophomore Jalen Smith and his 15.2 points and 10 rebounds per game. He's blocked 11 shots in his last two games and is shooting 51.3 percent of his 3-pointers in conference play.
It's yet another test for Cockburn, who had nine points and eight rebounds against Maryland in the first meeting, but struggled in Illinois' loss to Iowa on Sunday.
“The same way we looked at it last time, just coming out here, executing and making sure that we lock in on defense," Cockburn said. "It’s always about defense with us. We’ve spent a lot of time going over stuff and watching what they do best and are really dedicated to coming out and playing hard and coming away with the win."
Illinois' strength is defense, whether it's trying to slow down Smith, Iowa standout Luka Garza or Michigan State standout Cassius Winston. Underwood says the team's defense has improved since the first meeting against Maryland.
Dosunmu says everything has improved since that loss.
“Just a better version of us," Dosunmu said. "Better defensively, the way we communicate with each other, just better swag. Just a totally different team."
PHOTOS: Illinois beats Minnesota
Illini Minnesota 1 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 2 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 3 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 4 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 5 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 6 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 7 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 8 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 9 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 10 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 11 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 12 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 13 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 14 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 15 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 16 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 17 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 18 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 19 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 20 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 21 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 22 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 23 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 24 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 25 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 26 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 27 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 28 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 29 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 30 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 31 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 32 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 33 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 34 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 35 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 36 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 37 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 38 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 39 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 40 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 41 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 42 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 43 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 44 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 45 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 46 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 47 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 48 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 49 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 50 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 51 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 52 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 53 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 54 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 55 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 56 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 57 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 58 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 59 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 60 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 61 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 62 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 63 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 64 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 65 01.30.20.JPG
Illini Minnesota 66 01.30.20.JPG
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25