'We didn't forget,' No. 20 Illinois hosts No. 9 Maryland for first place in Big Ten

Dosunmu is smart enough to know that most games in the Big Ten come down to the home stretch, the precious final five minutes of a game. Illinois gets another crack at Maryland to right that late-game lapse at 7 p.m. Friday, when the No. 9-ranked Maryland (18-4, 8-3) comes to Champaign (FS1) with a five-game winning streak. The winner will have a one-game lead in the Big Ten.

“I want them to play for first," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. "I think Mark’s got his team probably ready to play for first, or (Michigan State coach) Tom (Izzo), or (Iowa coach) Fran (McCaffery), or (Penn State coach) Pat (Chambers) or whoever. It’s what we do. We’re playing to win this game. It just happens to be right now the two teams that are tied for first and the winner gets sole possession."

This is the latest Illinois has been in first place in the conference since Feb. 13, 2010.

“I mean, the competitiveness in us knows what’s at stake," Dosunmu said. "I would be lying to you if I said it was just a regular game. At the same time, we don’t want to get too high or get too low. We want to play how we play. We don’t want to come out with too many emotions and then get off our game plan, but we still come into the game knowing its a big game."