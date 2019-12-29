'We're not going to let you down.' Illinois football ready for California in the Redbox Bowl

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Just outside the team hotel at the Justin Herman Plaza at Embarcadero Plaza in downtown San Francisco, Calif. on Sunday, Illinois head coach Lovie Smith worked his way through the team's biggest moments of the season.
The signature win over then-No. 6 Wisconsin. The four game winning streak capped off by the biggest comeback in program history in East Lansing, Mich. against Michigan State.
Each of those four wins were key in fueling Illinois' airplane to make a four-hour tour across the country to the Redbox Bowl at 3 p.m. CT at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Monday against California (7-5).
But Illinois (6-6) isn't content just getting six wins and booking a trip to a bowl game for the first time since 2014. They want more.
"We're not going to let you down," Smith said to a group of Illinois fans attending the afternoon pep rally. "There's a big difference between six and seven wins."
To do that, Illinois has to stop Cal and quarterback Chase Garbers, who missed four games with injury — a broken collarbone in September and a concussion in November. When he's been healthy, he's been a difference-maker, passing for 1,500 yards and 10 touchdowns. The Illini have built their path to a bowl game through an improved defense after ranking 128th in total defense last season. This year, they're ranked 80th, and their 28 turnovers created are fifth-best in college football.
“It’s been documented how bad we were the year before," Smith said on Friday at the team's press conference. "We didn’t run from that — where we finished up total defense-wise. That sign is still in our defensive room. We kind of knew some of the reasons why that happened. You get to the point where you say that’s enough. A lot of the time when you’re so bad, it puts so much of a focus on (it), and that’s a good thing if you turn it around.
“The Dele Harding's of the world didn’t want to go out like that. In order to play good defense, you have to have a leader and a captain who does everything the right way on and off the football field. That’s what Dele Harding, our captain and a senior, did. He’s bought into everything. Once you have a few guys playing good football and you see you can have success, it can be a good thing."
After traveling around San Francisco with trips to Alcatraz, taking in a Golden State Warriors game, helping at a food kitchen and mixing in practices at Laney College in Oakland, the Illini say they're ready to flip the switch back to football mode with one game left in the season and in the career of some of its key contributors.
They don't need to look far to find motivation to flip the switch back on. They're stewing over a regular-season loss to Northwestern at home. They won't forget that game, even if they were without quarterback Brandon Peters, who is "ready to go" in Monday's Redbox Bowl.
"Honestly, we were pretty (angry) after the Northwestern game, so we got back to work," running back Dre Brown said. "We've been lifting hard, running, practicing a lot, so we feel ready to go. Everybody is in shape and everybody is ready to give it all they got one more time."
Said defensive tackle Jamal Milan: “We didn’t like the last game against Northwestern as a unit or as a team. We felt like we didn’t give it our all and we feel like our effort level was low and things like that. Ever since we’ve been out here and we’ve been practicing, we’ve been really high on effort. As a group we can see it. We’re ready to play."
This is the last game for important seniors like running backs Reggie Corbin and Brown, Harding, safety Stanley Green, and defensive linemen Milan and Kenyon Jackson. The path to San Francisco wasn't lost on them — the 10 straight losses to end the season in 2017, and the 2-4 start to this season that looked like it would deflate the bowl hopes before the season reached November.
“I’m still trying to wrap my head around it, honestly," Corbin said. "The fact that we had a practice (Friday) in California is like unreal. I’m glad that all the stuff we went though, I’ve got the greatest group of guys. I wouldn’t rather go to war with anybody else. I’m excited to have this group here and finally be in a bowl game."
