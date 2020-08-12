What could a spring football season look like for the University of Illinois?

“I’m keeping a positive mindset. I want that spring season; it’s just hard to see it right now, you know? To just flip the season over to the spring and do it like that? It just doesn’t seem right just because of everything that takes place in the spring. I struggle to see that a little bit."

Though it's an uncharted path, Whitman and Smith sounded optimistic that the Big Ten could make a spring season a possibility. Whitman said there is a working group that meets daily to study the plausibility of a spring season.

"There are a lot of considerations, but the reality is that any time you face adversity like this, it's easy to say, ‘Oh, we can’t do that,’ and be dismissive," Whitman said. "I think that in the most adverse situations is when you come out with the most creative ideas. We’re going to get the right people in the room and really dive into the weeds on how we can make this work.

“We’ve got to be thoughtful of element of the game and how much we can realistically and fairly expect and ask of our student athletes.